Ontic Named Growth and Innovation Leader in 2026 Frost Radar™ for Risk Intelligence Solutions for Third Consecutive Year

Company also named Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Company of the Year, the fourth time earning the firm's highest honor

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontic, a software provider delivering AI-powered Connected Intelligence to transform how corporate and government security professionals manage threats, connect data, and strengthen operations, today announced it has been named the Growth and Innovation Leader in the 2026 Frost Radar™: Risk Intelligence Solutions report, besting 14 other companies. Frost & Sullivan also recognized Ontic as the 2026 Best Practices Company of the Year in the Global Risk Intelligence Solutions Industry.

"The risk intelligence market is undergoing a fundamental shift as organizations confront increasingly converged physical and digital threats alongside a growing volume of fragmented data," said Danielle VanZandt, Research Manager & Program Director - Security, Frost & Sullivan. "Ontic stands out for its ability to operationalize data, bringing together intelligence, investigations, and response within a single platform. Its human-in-the-loop AI, robust integration ecosystem, and focus on making intelligence usable sets the standard for the market."

According to Frost & Sullivan research, spending on risk intelligence platforms is expected to increase from $58.84 billion in 2025 to $170.14 billion by 2030. With a projected compound annual growth rate of 19.4% over this period, organizations will embrace risk intelligence solutions to break down silos between physical security, cybersecurity, IT, and other internal business teams.

"In today's threat landscape, security teams aren't lacking data; they're struggling to turn it into action at the speed risk demands," said Lukas Quanstrom, CEO of Ontic. "Unlike many of the point solutions in the market that stop at detection, Ontic unifies data, intelligence, and operations in a single platform. We leverage AI to help organizations move from signals to insights faster, enabling a shift from reactive response to proactive prevention. We're grateful to Frost & Sullivan for recognizing Ontic for raising the bar in the industry."

Frost & Sullivan recognized Ontic for numerous recent achievements, including:

Proactive, AI-augmented risk detection: Human-in-the-loop AI surfaces threat signals earlier and supports faster, more informed decision-making

Human-in-the-loop AI surfaces threat signals earlier and supports faster, more informed decision-making Measurable ROI: Standardized workflows and improved operational efficiency enable organizations to demonstrate real value through defensible metrics and reporting

Standardized workflows and improved operational efficiency enable organizations to demonstrate real value through defensible metrics and reporting Consistent expansion of capabilities: Introduction of Ontic Dispatch to extend Connected Intelligence into physical security response and coordination

Introduction of Ontic Dispatch to extend Connected Intelligence into physical security response and coordination Broadening market reach: Strategic growth across industries, including momentum in the public sector and progress on its FedRAMP journey

Strategic growth across industries, including momentum in the public sector and progress on its FedRAMP journey Strong compliance and governance foundation: Adherence to leading standards, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA

Adherence to leading standards, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA Commitment to customer success: Dedicated onboarding, faster time-to-value, and long-term partnership through embedded customer success teams

The 2026 Frost Radar™ evaluated 15 companies in the risk intelligence industry based on their innovation that fuels new deal flow and growth pipelines, positioning Ontic as the overall leader in both indexes. Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year award is its highest honor, recognizing the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer impact.

Download the Frost Radar report here and the 2026 Company of the Year report here.

About Ontic

Ontic provides software that helps corporate and government security teams identify threats, assess risk, and respond faster to keep people and organizations safe. Its AI-powered Connected Intelligence Platform unifies security operations and data into a centralized system of record, enabling organizations to conduct risk assessments, protect against workplace violence, and manage threats and incidents more efficiently. Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies rely on Ontic to support security programs such as executive protection, threat intelligence, and corporate investigations. Learn more at ontic.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company™. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service™ provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com.

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SOURCE Ontic Technologies