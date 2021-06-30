Ontic Expands Protective Intelligence Platform, Adds Investigations and Case Management for Physical Security Threats

"Ontic is the only platform that integrates investigations into an end-to-end threat management solution," said Manish Mehta, Chief Product Officer, Ontic. "With so much at stake, corporate security teams are looking for investigative tools that allow teams to research, collaborate and take action on the surfaced intelligence. Ontic provides the full picture of an investigation, accurately records details and observations, finds connections and uncovers evidence in one centralized location."

Key features of the expanded offering of include:

Integrated research capabilities including identity searches, social listening and public records, and the ability to connect to existing entities, related intelligence and associations.

Enhanced cross-functional collaboration with shared notes, task assignment, instant messaging and an end-to-end audit trail.

Dynamic, configurable dashboards to track progress and view aggregate metrics.

Comprehensive, customizable reporting to share investigation findings, present analysis to address areas of concern and risk mitigation and continuously monitor cases.

This solution enables physical security and HR teams to save time and resources by reducing manual research and report creation. Furthermore, with the ability to track activities and progress for consistency and compliance, teams can build trust and confidence with leadership through the delivery of custom, in-depth reports and achieve positive resolutions.

About Ontic

Ontic is the first protective intelligence software company to digitally transform how Fortune 500 and emerging enterprises proactively address physical threat management to protect employees, customers and assets. Ontic's SaaS-based platform collects and connects threat indicators to provide a comprehensive view of potential threats while surfacing critical knowledge so companies can assess and action more to maintain business continuity and reduce financial impact. Ontic also provides strategic consulting, multidimensional services, education and thought leadership for safety and security professionals at major corporations via its Center for Protective Intelligence. For more information please visit ontic.co

