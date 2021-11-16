Ontic Raises $40 Million in Series B Funding to Advance New Standard in Protective Intelligence Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontic , the protective intelligence software innovator transforming how companies actively identify, investigate, assess, watch and manage physical security threats, has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round to accelerate its expansion and mission to make businesses safer by serving intelligence to those who protect. The investment is led by JMI Equity, a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Felicis Ventures, Silverton Partners and Ridge Ventures also participated in the round.

Ontic has experienced exponential growth since its launch in 2017 with a 257% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the last two years and more than 300 new features and product enhancements launched in 2021 alone. Ontic recently augmented its ability to scale through the acquisition of SIGMA Threat Management Associates and was named by Frost & Sullivan as the top industry innovator in the Frost Radar™: Digital Intelligence Solutions 2021, which said "Ontic's Protective Intelligence Platform is one of the most comprehensive intelligence solutions available that can tackle an organization's physical, digital and operational security needs across all systems and employees."

"We are at an inflection point where unmanaged and rising security threats are pushing the boundaries of corporate risk and negatively impacting business continuity," said Lukas Quanstrom, Ontic co-founder and CEO. "The days of succeeding in protecting organizations with multiple solutions are over. The Ontic Platform is what's needed to close the intelligence gap, bringing together real-time threat detection, management of cases and investigations, incident management and conducting of assessments all in one solution for enhanced collaboration across teams and a safer environment for all."

The Ontic Protective Intelligence Platform is a transformational innovation creating a new technology standard in protective intelligence for corporate security teams at Fortune 500 and emerging enterprises. Through the Ontic solution, data to detect, analyze and mitigate potential physical threats from disparate channels is aggregated into a single always-on platform. When analyzed together, individual events are connected to unfold a clearer and potentially greater threat narrative than if assessed separately.

"Ontic is completely reshaping the ability for corporations to proactively identify, assess and track potential threats, also known as protective intelligence," said Bob Nye, General Partner at JMI. "We believe passionately in the Ontic mission and are thrilled to partner with the management team to build momentum and scale."

Including Ontic's previous funding rounds, its total raised to date is nearly $58 million. This new investment will be used to fuel the expansion of Ontic's footprint in new market segments and geographies while accelerating product development, establishing new partnerships and adding staff across various teams.

About JMI

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 165 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 110 exits, and raised more than $6 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information, visit jmi.com .

About Ontic

Named the top industry innovator in the Frost Radar™: Digital Intelligence Solutions, 2021, Ontic is the first protective intelligence software company to transform how Fortune 500 and emerging enterprises address physical threat management to protect employees, customers and assets. Ontic's SaaS-based platform collects and connects threat indicators to provide a comprehensive view of potential threats while surfacing critical knowledge so companies can assess and action more to maintain business continuity and reduce financial impact. Ontic provides strategic consulting, multidimensional services, education and thought leadership for safety and security professionals through its Center for Protective Intelligence and Center of Excellence, the latter of which also offers program development and training services in behavioral threat assessment, threat management, and violence prevention for major corporations, educational institutions and government agencies.

