Ontic Receives Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2021 Award

The Inc. Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of U.S. companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. In light of the impact of COVID-19 on the standard workplace environment, this year's program highlights the company cultures that have proven to thrive in the face of adversity, redefine the workplace and continue to enrich it.

"Over the past year, the Ontic team has experienced rapid growth reinforcing how important our supportive, entrepreneurial culture is to nurturing talent and prioritizing our employees' overall welfare," said Lukas Quanstrom, CEO of Ontic. "As we begin to plan a return to the office and hybrid workplace, the Ontic team remains committed to upholding the core values, standards, and practices that have earned us this prestigious honor."

Ontic's culture is driven by five core values centered around doing the right thing with empathy, relentlessly. During the height of the pandemic, Ontic maintained a positive culture driven by its core values and new initiatives ranging from a home office stipend for digital workstations, home care packages hand-delivered by Ontic's co-founders, weekly all-hands and happy hours, and team and culture-building activities such as virtual wine and cheese tastings, virtual escape rooms and more. Most recently, Ontic implemented mandatory monthly ME (mental escape) days for every employee, in support of a healthy work-life balance and mental health.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

In addition to being named an Inc Magazine Best Workplace for 2021, Ontic is a Built In Austin's Best Places to Work and Best Small Companies to work for. The company also won a Best in Biz Award for Small Company of the Year in 2020.

For more information about the Inc. Best Workplaces program, visit www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2021.

About Ontic

Ontic is the first protective intelligence software company to digitally transform how Fortune 500 and emerging enterprises proactively address physical threat management to protect employees, customers and assets. Ontic's SaaS-based platform collects and connects threat indicators to provide a comprehensive view of potential threats while surfacing critical knowledge so companies can assess and action more to maintain business continuity and reduce financial impact. Ontic also provides strategic consulting, multidimensional services, education and thought leadership for safety and security professionals at major corporations via its Center for Protective Intelligence. For more information please visit ontic.co.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Press Contact

Finn Partners for Ontic

Sarah Goodman

[email protected]

774-571-3861

SOURCE Ontic Technologies

Related Links

https://ontictechnologies.com/

