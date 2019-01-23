Ontic Technologies Raises $4.65mm to Help Security Teams Proactively Keep People Safe from Acts of Violence

Ontic provides a protective intelligence software platform, aggregating disparate data sources and providing a workflow that surfaces "pre-incident indicators" for acts of violence, mental health issues and behavior of concern. Ontic's real-time, actionable insights allow security and resource teams to better discover, investigate and collaborate on threats in order to protect executives, workplaces and schools. Ontic works with Fortune 5000 companies and some of the leading educational institutions today to keep its most prized assets safe - its people.

"Prior to acts of violence occurring, there exist signs, behaviors, or initial warnings. Today, with the amount of data we have available in digital conversations and behavior tracking hardware, we have the opportunity to prevent threats from materializing," said Lukas Quanstrom, Co-Founder and CEO of Ontic Technologies. "The burden of accountability that businesses, schools, and really all institutions have to keep their people safe means they are looking for more than higher walls and stronger locks. Ontic's approach uses big data and artificial intelligence to proactively provide insight to risk events well ahead of human harm."

"Having seen what the team at Ontic has done, in an area of such need in our present day and age, I couldn't be more excited to invest in this important solution. Their approach to helping security teams leverage data to mitigate threats has shown to be unique and differentiated," said Mike Dodd, General Partner at Silverton Partners who will be joining Ontic's Board of Directors. "Ontic's early customer traction and product market fit are evidence of the large opportunity in front of them."

This round of funding will be used to further accelerate product development, customer acquisition, and strategic hiring - including the hiring of Mat Thompson, VP of Sales and Marketing, a veteran of the Austin software sales scene. The round comes on the heels of Ontic's continued customer growth and initial product market validation. In addition to capital, the new partnership will provide the Ontic team with ongoing advisory and resourcing opportunities to scale the business in 2019 and beyond.

For more information on Ontic Technologies, please visit www.ontic.ai . Follow Ontic Technologies on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

contact@ontic.ai

About Ontic Technologies

Ontic exists to keep people safe. In today's world, you, your company, your employees, your students, or your physical assets may come under some kind of threat or attack. Investments in physical and other security systems have already been made to protect these critical assets — but are they working together, proactively, preemptively? Ontic provides proactive protection that leverages deep analytics and intelligence to discover signals, investigate risk, and initiate immediate, collaborative action. Ontic combines augmented intelligence, machine learning, and advanced data management — designed to support your legacy investments to create a new level of security for your world that saves money, time, and ultimately, lives. Ontic works to ensure corporations and institutions most prized assets are safe: their people. Learn more at www.ontic.ai

About Silverton Partners

From idea to exit, the Silverton team works with exceptional entrepreneurs who are committed to attacking growth markets and building lasting companies. In partnering with Silverton, companies benefit from its deep network and lessons learned over many decades of operating and investing experience. Founded in 2006, Silverton Partners is based in Austin and has been the initial investor behind Convio, WP Engine, SpareFoot, SailPoint, Silicon Labs, TurnKey, The Zebra, AlertMedia, SpyCloud, Convey, Aceable, Big Squid, Billie among many others. CB Insights has recognized Silverton as the most active venture capital firm in Texas. For more information, visit http://www.silvertonpartners.com .

About Floodgate

Floodgate is a Silicon Valley based, early-stage Super Angel fund focused on start-ups that fundamentally disrupt existing large markets or create new market categories. The firm's portfolio includes consumer-focused companies such as Twitter, Chegg, ngmoco, digg, and Modcloth, as well as business-focused companies such as Solarwinds, Spiceworks, and Demandforce. Learn more at www.floodgate.com

About Village Global

Village Global is an early stage venture capital firm backed by some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, including Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman, and Anne Wojcicki. Organized as a network, not a traditional VC firm, Village offers founders connected capital. In addition to dollars, VIllage Global extends a founder's network to access potential hires, customers, partners and follow-on investors. Learn more at www.VillageGlobal.vc

SOURCE Ontic Technologies

Related Links

https://ontictechnologies.com/

