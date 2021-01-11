OnTime Networks' CM-4012F0-MIL Gigabit Ethernet Switch selected for use in the Canadian Armoured Combat Support Vehicle (ACSV)

OnTime Networks was awarded a multi-year production order for the supply of the CM-4012F0-MIL to General Dynamics. Scott Killian, Sales Director of OnTime Networks, stated "We are excited about our selection by General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada. This North American production order is a strong example of our continued progress in providing world class Ethernet Switches/Routers and Time Servers for the Ground Vehicle market. It reinforces our commitment to providing the most advanced and reliable networks and time synchronization solutions for high-speed military ground vehicle Vetronics and C5ISR applications."

About CM-4012F0-MIL Series:

The CM-4012F0-MIL is a rugged managed gigabit Ethernet switch specially designed to operate reliably in the harsh climatically and noisy electrical demanding environments of ground combat vehicle (e.g. extreme shock, and vibration, wide temperatures, humidity, dust and water exposure, noisy EMI, dirty power) applications. The newly enhanced Cloudberry CM-4012F0 12-port Layer2+ GbE switch, featuring two (2) 55-pin Shell Size 17 MIL-DTL-38999 III connectors, each holding six (6) GbE ports and one (1) 5-pin Shell Size 11 MIL-DTL-38999 III power connector, providing dual power input capability. This latest powerful addition to the CM-4000 Series, combines the requirement for small size, weight, power consumption, and cost (SWaP-C) optimization (2 lbs. weight / 10 Watt power consumption), with GbE connectivity and the latest MIL-STD 1275E power requirements for military ground vehicle use, as well as further addresses the need for MIL-DTL-38999 connectors. The CM-4012F0 is available in MIL and AER versions addressing the unique requirements of ground vehicle (MIL-STD-1275E) and airborne (MIL-STD-704) applications. The CM-4012 is qualified to temperatures of -55.. +85C(*), 85.000ft altitude and provides 250ms hold-over capability.

About OnTime Networks

OnTime Networks is a technology leader for rugged, time synchronized, fully managed, modular Gigabit Ethernet switches, specifically designed to operate reliably in the harsh and climatically demanding environments of the Aerospace and Defense Industry. Recognized for innovation and excellence, OnTime focuses on precise time over Ethernet according to IEEE 1588 (PTP) as core technology. For more information, please visit www.ontimenet.com.

