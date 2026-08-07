Ontinue Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide MDR/MXDR Services for the Enterprise 2026 Vendor Assessment

Recognition Highlights Ontinue Strengths: Production-Validated Agentic Automation with Balanced Governance, Microsoft Investment Protection With European Data Sovereignty and Capacity-Based Engagement Model With Service Transparency

ZURICH, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading MXDR partner providing nonstop managed security operations through its Agentic SOC, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide MDR/MXDR for the Enterprise 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54792426, July 2026).

We believe the recognition underscores Ontinue's differentiated approach to managed detection and response, combining agentic AI, customer-specific cybersecurity knowledge, and expert human cyber defenders to help organizations standardized on Microsoft Security detect, investigate, and respond to threats faster and more effectively.

According to the IDC MarketScape: "The platform captures SOC actions as structured data, feeding a patent-pending Cybersecurity Memory system, enabling AI agents to conduct customer-specific investigations. This positions MDR beyond monitoring toward autonomous investigation with 58% fully automated incident resolution, sub-7-minute mean investigation time, and 55% YoY response time reduction. Ontinue maintains 96% SOC retention, demonstrating production stability."

Ontinue protects more than 850,000 users through its Microsoft-first managed detection and response service, executing more than 50,000 automated security checks every day. Powered by the company's ION SecOps Platform and patent-pending Cybersecurity Memory architecture, Ontinue's Agentic SOC continuously captures investigative knowledge, enabling AI agents to learn customer-specific environments and improve every investigation over time.

Unlike traditional MDR offerings that rely primarily on static playbooks and manual investigations, Ontinue combines deterministic automation, agentic AI, and expert human oversight to deliver autonomous investigation while maintaining governance for high-impact decisions.

According to the IDC MarketScape: "The Cybersecurity Memory architecture sets it apart from deterministic SOAR approaches by enabling adaptive learning that grows smarter with every incident, while human validation remains in place for high-risk decisions to maintain appropriate governance."

"Security operations are entering a fundamentally different era," said Moritz Mann, CEO of Ontinue. "Organizations need more than faster alert triage, they need the ability to investigate and have response decisions at machine speed without sacrificing trust or governance. We're honored that IDC MarketScape recognized the innovation behind our Agentic SOC and our belief that AI should amplify human expertise, not replace it."

According to Eric Thompson, IDC Research Director, Global Supply Chain Planning "Organizations evaluating MDR providers are increasingly looking beyond traditional monitoring capabilities toward solutions that can combine AI-driven automation with human expertise while maintaining governance and transparency. Ontinue's approach reflects this evolution in the market."

Purpose-built for Microsoft Security

The IDC MarketScape noted that organizations should consider Ontinue when:

Organizations standardized on Microsoft Defender and Sentinel seek an operationalization partner protecting platform investments rather than displacing technologies, valuing Microsoft ecosystem depth over multivendor flexibility.

Buyers prioritize transparent delivery with unlimited advisor access, clear rules of engagement, preapproved response actions, and Teams-native communication over portal-based models.

Organizations value AI automation balanced with human expertise, seeking production-validated agentic capabilities with quantified outcomes rather than aspirational road maps, particularly where practitioner shortages limit in-house SOC scalability.

Purpose-built for Microsoft Security, Ontinue enables customers to maximize existing Microsoft investments while maintaining full control of their own Sentinel environments, Teams-native collaboration, and Swiss-hosted infrastructure that supports GDPR and European data residency requirements.

Advancing the Future of Managed Security Operations

As AI transforms both cyber defense and cyberattacks, Ontinue continues to invest in an operating model where AI agents, automation, and human cyber defenders work together as a governed system. Its Cybersecurity Memory capability preserves institutional security knowledge and customer-specific context, enabling investigations that become more intelligent and effective with every incident.

The company believes this represents the future of managed security operations: adaptive, explainable, and measurable security outcomes delivered through AI-native operations rather than incremental automation.

Read more on our blog.

Download the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide MDR/MXDR Services for the Enterprise 2026 Vendor Assessment excerpt.

About Ontinue

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed security operations, Ontinue is on a mission to

give every organization the freedom to focus on what they do best; by making nonstop security excellence accessible, not just aspirational. By combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, Ontinue delivers managed security operations that are tailored to each organization's unique environment, operational needs, and risk profile.

Ontinue's ION SecOps Platform integrates AI-driven insights, automation, and real-time collaboration to continuously prevent, detect, and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Microsoft security technologies, Ontinue helps customers maximize the value of their existing investments while achieving stronger, more scalable security outcomes.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

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SOURCE Ontinue