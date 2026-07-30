Ontinue Named a Top 25 InfoSec Innovator for MXDR by Cyber Defense Magazine

Recognition Highlights Ontinue's Agentic SOC Innovation and Proven Approach to AI-Powered Managed Security Operations

ZURICH, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading MXDR partner providing nonstop managed security operations through its Agentic SOC, today announced it has been named a Top 25 InfoSec Innovator for Managed XDR Security (MXDR) by Cyber Defense Magazine. The recognition honors Ontinue's innovation in redefining managed security operations for the Autonomous Threat Era through its Agentic SOC, an operating model where multi-agent AI, deterministic automation, and expert cyber defenders work together to deliver faster, smarter, and more resilient security outcomes.

Cyber Defense Magazine's 2026 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards recognizes cybersecurity companies demonstrating innovation in information security. Ontinue was recognized in the Managed XDR Security category.

Cybersecurity has entered a new era in which attackers are using AI to accelerate reconnaissance, compromise identities, and move across environments at machine speed. Yet many security operations models still depend on human-paced investigation, manual alert handling, and fragmented tools. Ontinue's Agentic SOC was built to close that gap by applying AI to one of cybersecurity's hardest problems: scaling investigation and decision-making without sacrificing transparency, trust, or human accountability.

"Security teams do not need another layer of AI on top of broken workflows. They need an AI-ready operating model," said Moritz Mann, Chief Executive Officer of Ontinue. "Being named a finalist in the Top 25 InfoSec Innovator for MXDR recognizes the work Ontinue has done to move beyond traditional alert management and build a governed Agentic SOC that helps customers investigate faster, respond with confidence, and scale security operations at machine speed."

Built on the ION SecOps Platform, Ontinue's Agentic SOC brings together multi-agent AI, automation, and expert human oversight to continuously detect, investigate, respond to, and harden customer environments. Ontinue's award submission states that the company became the first Microsoft-focused MXDR provider to operationalize autonomous Tier 2 investigations in live production for every customer. The platform autonomously gathers telemetry, correlates evidence, develops investigative hypotheses, and executes investigations using customer-specific context, identity intelligence, historical behavior, business risk, and learned operational patterns, all under human governance and customer-defined guardrails.

Unlike scripted SOAR workflows or static automation, Ontinue's Agentic SOC is designed to continuously learn and adapt to each incident while maintaining auditability and explainability. This approach enables security operations to move beyond manual triage and reactive monitoring toward governed autonomous defense, where AI agents can take on increasingly complex investigative work while expert cyber defenders retain accountability for high-impact decisions.

Ontinue's Microsoft-native architecture further differentiates its approach to MXDR. Purpose-built for Microsoft Defender, Sentinel, Entra, and Security Copilot, Ontinue helps organizations maximize existing Microsoft security investments while reducing operational burden, consolidating redundant tools, lowering SecOps data costs, and strengthening protection through a single managed security partner.

"Autonomous attackers require autonomous defense, but autonomy in security must be earned through trust, transparency, and governance," added Moritz Mann. "That is what our Agentic SOC is designed to deliver: AI-powered security operations that are fast enough for today's threat landscape, but still accountable to the people and organizations we protect."

Judging continues through October, 2026, where winners will be announced online, in print and during CyberDefenseCon 2026, taking place October 20-21, 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, USA, where a select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to the Top Global CISOs during their invitation only conference at https://www.cisoconference.com.

About Ontinue

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed security operations, Ontinue is on a mission to give every organization the freedom to focus on what they do best; by making nonstop security excellence accessible, not just aspirational. By combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, Ontinue delivers managed security operations that are tailored to each organization's unique environment, operational needs, and risk profile.

Ontinue's ION SecOps Platform integrates AI-driven insights, automation, and real-time collaboration to continuously prevent, detect, and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Microsoft security technologies, Ontinue helps customers maximize the value of their existing investments while achieving stronger, more scalable security outcomes.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

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SOURCE Ontinue