Ontinue Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Advancing the Future of Managed Security Operations

Recognition Honors the Innovation Behind Ontinue's Agentic SOC, Where AI Agents And Expert Cyber Defenders Work Together to Deliver Autonomous, Governed Security Operations

ZURICH, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading MXDR partner providing nonstop managed security operations through its Agentic SOC, today announced it received a Gold Stevie® for Technology Excellence Award, recognizing the innovation behind its ION MXDR platform and Agentic SOC. The award was presented in the New Product of the Year – Information Technology (Cybersecurity) category, honoring Ontinue's continued advancement of AI-powered security operations.

Ontinue was recognized for pioneering the Agentic SOC, a new operating model that treats security decision-making itself as software: governed, measurable, and built to scale with attackers who now operate at machine speed. Rather than layering AI onto existing workflows, Ontinue re-engineered its ION MXDR platform around a multi-agent architecture, with specialized agents spanning threat hunting, investigation, response, and posture hardening, that reason over each customer's accumulated context and progressively take on more decision-making as trust is earned, while Ontinue's Cyber Defenders retain governance and accountability throughout.

Ontinue defines an Agentic SOC as a security operations model in which software agents progressively assume responsibility for security decisions and actions, under continuous human governance, using accumulated context, policy, and learned behavior. In December 2024, this model went live in production for every ION MXDR customer, extending autonomous investigation to Tier 2-level incidents for the first time in the industry. The result is a platform that acts less like a tool and more like a team.

Ontinue's Agentic SOC, by the numbers:

Autonomously investigates incidents within minutes

Cuts mean time to investigate by 50 percent

Resolves 99.5 percent of incidents without customer involvement

Drives median response time for high-severity incidents under nine minutes

Pre-approves 97 percent of response actions, based on trust earned directly from customers

For Ontinue's customers, that translates directly into business outcomes, such has stronger Secure Scores, security teams freed from alert fatigue, and hundreds of analyst hours returned to work that actually moves the business forward.

"The cybersecurity industry doesn't need more AI features, it needs a fundamentally better way to operate security," said Moritz Mann, Chief Executive Officer at Ontinue. "This recognition validates the work our teams have done over the past two years to transform AI from an assistant into a trusted operational capability. It's recognition of an operating model that is already delivering measurable outcomes for customers every day."

"We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Their innovations are helping shape the future of technology across every industry, and we look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 37 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of tech-related categories. More than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at http://Tech.StevieAwards.com.

About Ontinue

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed security operations, Ontinue is on a mission to give every organization the freedom to focus on what they do best; by making nonstop security excellence accessible, not just aspirational. By combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, Ontinue delivers managed security operations that are tailored to each organization's unique environment, operational needs, and risk profile.

Ontinue's ION SecOps Platform integrates AI-driven insights, automation, and real-time collaboration to continuously prevent, detect, and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Microsoft security technologies, Ontinue helps customers maximize the value of their existing investments while achieving stronger, more scalable security outcomes.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

CONTACT: Alison Raymond, [email protected]

SOURCE Ontinue