Ontinue Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Employer of the Year - Cybersecurity

ZURICH, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading MXDR partner providing nonstop managed security operations through its Agentic SOC, today announced it has been named winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year – Cybersecurity category in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The award recognizes Ontinue's commitment to building a high-performance culture where employees are empowered to shape the company's evolution through continuous feedback, recognition, professional development, and wellbeing initiatives.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers honor the world's best employers and the HR professionals, teams, achievements, and solutions that help create exceptional workplaces. Ontinue was recognized for its intentional approach to building a people-first culture across its global workforce. Central to that effort is Ontin-You, a cross-functional employee experience program that gives employees a meaningful voice in shaping benefits, policies, recognition, wellbeing, and the overall employee experience. Since its launch, the program has contributed to measurable improvements in employee engagement, retention, career development, and connection across the organization.

"This recognition belongs to our people," said Moritz Mann, CEO of Ontinue. "From the beginning, we've believed that building a great company starts with creating a place where talented people can do their best work, continue to grow, and feel connected to one another. Our culture is shaped by listening, acting on feedback, and continuously improving the employee experience. I'm incredibly proud of what our teams have built together, and this award reflects their passion, commitment, and the environment they've created."

Over the past two years, Ontinue has continued to strengthen its employee experience by turning employee feedback into meaningful action. The company has expanded values-based recognition programs, enhanced mentorship and professional development opportunities, improved consistency across global benefits and policies, and invested in flexible work practices, including remote work, flexible schedules, home office support, and travel budgets that help distributed teams collaborate in person.

The company has also prioritized building stronger connections across its global workforce. The opening of Ontinue's Zurich headquarters established a central hub for collaboration, while team offsites, volunteer initiatives, fitness challenges, and local events continue to foster relationships across regions and functions.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the 11th edition of the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We are proud to honor the organizations that are setting the standard as employers of the year, along with the HR professionals, teams, and workplace leaders whose efforts make these achievements possible. We look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes across 38 nations were considered this year in categories recognizing excellence in workplace culture, human resources leadership, employee engagement, and organizational achievement.

For more information about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and to view the complete list of 2026 winners, visit www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About Ontinue

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed security operations, Ontinue is on a mission to give every organization the freedom to focus on what they do best; by making nonstop security excellence accessible, not just aspirational. By combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, Ontinue delivers managed security operations that are tailored to each organization's unique environment, operational needs, and risk profile.

Ontinue's ION SecOps Platform integrates AI-driven insights, automation, and real-time collaboration to continuously prevent, detect, and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Microsoft security technologies, Ontinue helps customers maximize the value of their existing investments while achieving stronger, more scalable security outcomes.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

CONTACT: Alison Raymond, [email protected]

SOURCE Ontinue