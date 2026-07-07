ONTO Health Accelerates U.S. and International Expansion with Acquisition of LEVY Health

Strategic acquisition leverages LEVY Health's clinical decision support infrastructure to scale physician-led fertility and longevity care following $20 million Series A funding

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONTO Health, a leading physician-led fertility and longevity provider, today announced the acquisition of LEVY Health, a clinical decision support software company providing precision diagnostics and patient intake for reproductive medicine.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in ONTO Health's mission to build a scalable, tech-enabled infrastructure for reproductive medicine, fueled by the company's recent Series A funding round.

The integration of LEVY Health supports ONTO Health's expansion footprint across the United States and into the Gulf Cooperation Council region, meeting the rising global demand for high-quality, personalized fertility care. The global fertility services market is estimated at $42.23 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $70.27 billion by 2030.

US-based LEVY Health empowers providers to swiftly identify endocrine disorders and helps clinics streamline fertility workups.

ONTO was founded by CEO Roohi Jeelani, M.D., FACOG, a double board-certified reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist recognized for her leadership in integrative fertility care, longevity, and women's health innovation. ONTO is advancing its AI capabilities to support clinical decision-making through automation, diagnostics, and individualized treatment.

"This acquisition will aid in scaling our mission," said Dr. Jeelani. "With LEVY Health's clinically grounded and superior diagnostics capabilities, we are providing practices with the tools they need to integrate low-complexity fertility care into their existing models, creating a truly distributed and collaborative care ecosystem."

Caroline Mitterdorfer, the co-founder and CEO of LEVY Health, added: "We built LEVY Health to empower providers with tools that make fertility care more efficient, precise and accessible. Joining ONTO brings this approach to a broader network of clinics and patients, allowing physicians to focus on what matters most: delivering world-class clinical care."

This acquisition reflects a shared belief in how fertility care should be delivered – early access without compromising the patient experience.

About ONTO Health

ONTO Health combines personalized care with evidence-based medicine to identify and address the factors impacting health across the lifespan. By viewing fertility as a marker of overall health, ONTO partners with patients to provide high-quality reproductive care alongside proactive management of long-term well-being.

By integrating advanced data infrastructure with proven integrative protocols, ONTO delivers earlier insights, greater clinical precision and highly individualized treatment plans improving outcomes while reducing the time and burden that defines the current standard of care.

About LEVY Health

LEVY Health is a clinical decision support platform that streamlines patient workups and optimizes clinical workflows. As the technological engine for ONTO Health, LEVY ensures scalable, high-quality diagnostic accuracy in reproductive health.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR CONTACT

Amy Serafini, ONTO Health, [email protected]

SOURCE Onto Health