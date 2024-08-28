Ontogen Medtech Announces New Contract Manufacturing Business Unit and State-of-the-Art Facility Expansion

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontogen Medtech, a product development firm specializing in medical device design and development, is proud to announce a major expansion of its operations with the launch of a new business unit dedicated to providing contract manufacturing services for clients in the medical device, in-vitro diagnostic, and health hard-tech industries. This development is part of the company's broader strategy to offer a full spectrum of services to the health tech industry, from innovative design to scalable production. Accompanying this expansion, Ontogen Medtech is thrilled to welcome industry veteran Michael Corrigan as the head of the new manufacturing division. The company is also announcing its move into an expanded facility in September 2024 located in Lisle, Illinois, significantly enhancing its R&D and production capabilities.

"Our strategic decision to expand into contract manufacturing and to bring on Mike Corrigan to lead this new division marks a significant milestone in our company's growth," said Tyler Panian, Principal and Co-Founder of Ontogen Medtech. "Mike's extensive experience and leadership in medical device manufacturing will be invaluable as we strive to meet the increasing demand for developing and producing high-quality, innovative medical devices for our clients. This expansion allows us to offer our partners comprehensive solutions that span the entire product lifecycle, from concept to commercialization."

Michael Corrigan brings to Ontogen Medtech a wealth of experience in medical device manufacturing, having held numerous leadership positions where he oversaw the manufacturing scale-up and production of cutting-edge medical technologies. "I'm thrilled to join such an exceptional team. Adding best-in-class Contract Manufacturing services to Ontogen Medtech presents a fantastic opportunity to enhance the value we deliver to our clients," said Mike. His expertise will be instrumental in driving the success of the new contract manufacturing services, ensuring that Ontogen Medtech continues to deliver the highest standards of quality and innovation that have defined its reputation in the industry.

The new Ontogen Medtech facility boasts over 12,000 square feet of operational space, including a ~1000 square foot Class 7 clean room. This expansion not only reflects the company's growth but also its ongoing commitment to adhering to the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance in all manufacturing processes. The state-of-the-art clean room is a cornerstone of the facility, ensuring that all products meet the stringent requirements necessary for medical device manufacturing. Ontogen Medtech's strategic expansion and the addition of Michael Corrigan to its team underscore the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the medical device sector.

