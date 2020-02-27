Ontology & MicroWorkers Partner to Enhance Global Freelancing Marketplaces

SINGAPORE and DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global freelancing marketplace leader MicroWorkers is partnering with Ontology to speed up payments and to secure identity and reputation data on the blockchain for its over 1.5 million workers. MicroWorkers will use ONT to make near-instant and low-fee payments to a targeted group of global freelancers. Workers and employers will be able to use their ONTO digital wallets to receive and send crypto payments. They will also be able to securely store and share their account history and reputation data through their ONT ID on-chain, encrypted and under their sole control.

The global online freelancing market is growing fast, and industry players have not responded to the growing demand from freelancers for faster payments and more opportunities. MicroWorkers will use blockchain technology to make its marketplace more efficient and to attest the credentials and reputation of the workers using the platform.

Large global companies who are building AI-driven platforms, like Tencent and ByteDance in China as well as Google and Microsoft in the US, need better tools for crowds of workers to train AI data sets. MicroWorkers is now leveraging Ontology blockchain to support their growing AI demands.

"Global demand for AI-training and human-in-the loop task work is booming in 2020," said Nhatvi Nguyen, MicroWorkers CEO. "We see blockchain and the Ontology identity platform as a way to deliver potentially much improved services – to freelancers and to enterprises."

"Ontology's demonstrated performance and reputation tools are a perfect fit for task and freelancing marketplaces which are open global platforms where participants need to get paid and to prove and re-use their reputation data. We are excited to support MicroWorkers' growth as Ontology expands to this vertical," said Gloria WU, Chief of Global Ecosystem Partnerships.

If you are a student, stay-at-home mom, retired person, or a professional, you can join the site as a worker. As an entrepreneur, if you want to get small tasks done such as posts for your blog, review for your product, test a mobile app, data extraction and moderation, traffic for your page, etc., you can join as an employer and get your job done. As a worker, there is no limit to how many jobs you can accept.

About Ontology

Ontology is a high-performance public blockchain and distributed collaboration platform. Architected in Asia with global teams, Ontology's unique infrastructure supports robust cross-chain collaboration, Layer 2 scalability and includes a suite of decentralized identity (DID) and data sharing protocols to enhance the speed, security, and trust that are fundamental to enhanced global cooperation among businesses. These characteristics are particularly important for future global collaboration with on-chain and off-chain scenarios.

About MicroWorkers

Microworkers is an innovative online platform that connects employers and freelancing workers from all around the world. MicroWorkers is the #1 alternative to Amazon Mechanical Turk and is accessible to enterprises and freelancers in over 50 countries globally.

SOURCE Ontology

Related Links

www.onchain.com

