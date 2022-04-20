Join Ontotext's virtual event to see a mix of technology & business presentations and learn about product updates & new offerings

NEW YORK, BASEL, Switzerland and SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext is thrilled to invite you to the Ontotext Demo Day that will take place on May 12, at 9 AM EDT / 3 PM CEST.

Ontotext Demo Day is a 4-hour virtual event showcasing product updates and new offerings. Save the date and learn about the new GraphDB 10 cluster, the new Metadata Studio and our tooling for data reconciliation and semantic tagging!