Ontotext Releases GraphDB 10.6: Enhancing Data Management and User Experience

Feb. 20, 2024

Ontotext

20 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext, a leading semantic knowledge graph provider, announced the release of GraphDB 10.6, which includes enhancements to functionality and user experience. This update offers the following improvements:

Fine-Grained Access Control (FGAC)
GraphDB 10.6 introduces the Fine-Grained Access Control (FGAC) system, extending its quad-based access control to cover a broader range of operations including statement write operations and other non-statement related operations. FGAC employs an Access Control List (ACL) consisting of rules that determine access permissions based on factors such as policy, role membership, scope, and operation type. The rule scope introduces specific applicability to statement access, graph clearing, plugin functionality, and system operations. FGAC is designed to provide more nuanced access control at multiple levels.

Streamlined Node Addition in GraphDB Clusters
Significant enhancements have been made to improve the operability of GraphDB clusters, particularly in cloud environments. This update addresses challenges of integrating new nodes into existing clusters, minimizing downtime and eliminating the necessity for file system updates.

Upgraded YASGUI in GraphDB Workbench
GraphDB 10.6 features a major upgrade to the YASGUI component in the GraphDB Workbench SPARQL editor, providing users with a more efficient data exploration and analysis experience. Users can now run multiple SPARQL queries concurrently and edit queries seamlessly, enhancing productivity and workflow efficiency.

Stay Up-to-date with the Latest Versions of Third-party Libraries
As part of GraphDB's commitment to providing a secure and reliable product, GraphDB 10.6 ensures the inclusion of up-to-date versions of third-party libraries, addressing newly identified public vulnerabilities and enhancing overall product security.

For more information about GraphDB 10.6 and its features, please visit https://www.ontotext.com/products/graphdb/

About Ontotext:  Ontotext helps enterprises connect the dots of their knowledge and gain trustworthy insights across diverse data sources. For organizations looking to develop AI and ML initiatives, the company's knowledge graph platform enables organizations to create a data foundation that helps drive greater outcomes. Ontotext's graph database engine uses AI to put data in context and deliver deeper insights by interlinking information across silos and enriching with external domain knowledge. For over 16 years, they have helped leaders such as JPM Chase, S&P, Roche, Johnson Controls, and Financial Times solve mission-critical data challenges. Ontotext has developed a global ecosystem of 20+ partners and secured growth funding to deliver next-generation knowledge and data management solutions at scale. To learn more visit www.ontotext.com or follow them on Linkedin or Twitter.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/448827/Ontotext_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ontotext

