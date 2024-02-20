Ontotext Releases GraphDB 10.6: Enhancing Data Management and User Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext , a leading semantic knowledge graph provider, announced the release of GraphDB 10.6, which includes enhancements to functionality and user experience. This update offers the following improvements:

Fine-Grained Access Control (FGAC)

GraphDB 10.6 introduces the Fine-Grained Access Control (FGAC) system, extending its quad-based access control to cover a broader range of operations including statement write operations and other non-statement related operations. FGAC employs an Access Control List (ACL) consisting of rules that determine access permissions based on factors such as policy, role membership, scope, and operation type. The rule scope introduces specific applicability to statement access, graph clearing, plugin functionality, and system operations. FGAC is designed to provide more nuanced access control at multiple levels.

Streamlined Node Addition in GraphDB Clusters

Significant enhancements have been made to improve the operability of GraphDB clusters, particularly in cloud environments. This update addresses challenges of integrating new nodes into existing clusters, minimizing downtime and eliminating the necessity for file system updates.

Upgraded YASGUI in GraphDB Workbench

GraphDB 10.6 features a major upgrade to the YASGUI component in the GraphDB Workbench SPARQL editor, providing users with a more efficient data exploration and analysis experience. Users can now run multiple SPARQL queries concurrently and edit queries seamlessly, enhancing productivity and workflow efficiency.

Stay Up-to-date with the Latest Versions of Third-party Libraries

As part of GraphDB's commitment to providing a secure and reliable product, GraphDB 10.6 ensures the inclusion of up-to-date versions of third-party libraries, addressing newly identified public vulnerabilities and enhancing overall product security.

For more information about GraphDB 10.6 and its features, please visit https://www.ontotext.com/products/graphdb/

