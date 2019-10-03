Ontotext's GraphDB 9.0 Open-sources its Front-end and Engine Plugins to Empower Knowledge Graph Solutions

The new release features a major redesign of the database Plugin API that simplifies the way to implement complex software logic next to the core database engine. Ontotext releases multiple plugins to the community as open-source, demonstrating how to solve common tasks such as data virtualization (MongoDB Plugin), a complex ranking of search results (Autocomplete Plugin), new types of indexing (GeoSPARQL plugin) and advanced graph analytics (RDFRank plugin).

GraphDB 9.0 also features novelties for data consumers. GraphDB Workbench now becomes a separate open-source project enabling the fast development of knowledge graph prototypes starting from the default AngularJS administrative interface. Further, the product includes an open-source GraphDB.js driver optimized for Node.js and other rapid development frameworks.

The product continues to support OpenJDK 8 for its existing clients, and also every new Oracle Java Long Term Support (LTS) version. GraphDB 9.0 continues to support the RDF open source community and is now aligned to RDF4J version 3.0.

"By open-sourcing and redesigning our Plugin API and Workbench, we want to meet the growing demand of our clients, who want to design complex knowledge graphs, push software logic closer to the database engine or do a rapid-development of business-friendly web interfaces. GraphDB remains the preferred database of choice for the developers starting from a small prototype to delivering a large scale production solution," said Vassil Momtchev, CTO of Ontotext.

About Ontotext

Ontotext helps enterprises to identify meaning across diverse datasets and massive amounts of unstructured information since 2000. Ontotext offers technology and services for the development of big knowledge graphs, interlinking multiple structured datasets.

Ontotext delivers products and content analytics solutions to enterprises like S&P, BBC, Financial Times, Elsevier, Wiley, UK Parliament, Kadastr.NL and Fujitsu.

