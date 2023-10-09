Ontotext's GraphDB Solution Now Available in the AWS Marketplace

News provided by

Ontotext

09 Oct, 2023, 03:00 ET

Ontotext's new GraphDB listing on AWS Marketplace enables global customers to apply semantic technology to connect the dots of their enterprise data easily.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext is happy to announce that its core product, GraphDB, is now available in the AWS Marketplace. Delivered through the AWS Marketplace, enterprises can simplify, globally implement and roll out graph databases to support cloud data migration from on-premises environments to AWS and other leading public cloud providers and remain compliant with stringent industry and privacy regulations.

Continue Reading
GraphDB is now available in the AWS Marketplace
GraphDB is now available in the AWS Marketplace

"By having GraphDB available on the AWS Marketplace, AWS clients gain an easy and secure way to empower their solutions with cutting-edge knowledge graph capabilities."

 – said Vassil Momtchev, Ontotext's Chief Technology Officer. –

"This helps companies to leverage the ease and power of the AWS platform to unlock the full potential of their data, drive innovation, and make better decisions based on connected data. We are excited to bring GraphDB's premium engine for knowledge graph management to AWS, as it offers better performance, reliability, reasoning, and data validation capabilities compared to any other graph database on AWS Marketplace. "

Ontotext GraphDB makes building knowledge graphs faster, which provides users with an end-to-end platform for enterprise-wide data integration and discovery. GraphDB was designed for companies with decentralized data challenges who need data-driven analytics to drive insights for mission-critical business needs. GraphDB on AWS enables their joint customers to:

  • Develop a linking engine for enterprise data management, dismantling data silos and minimizing time to insights and time to market.
  • Harmonize data sources to allow effective data sharing, collaboration, and semantic data discovery to deliver ROI on information architecture spend.
  • Enable standardized data exchange, discovery, integration, and reuse to deliver 360 views of their business.

The AWS Marketplace designation will further streamline the adoption of Ontotext's GraphDB by providing customers with a consolidated purchasing environment and integration with their AWS accounts.

With a simplified billing process, customers can quickly get started with GraphDB to integrate disparate and disconnected structured and unstructured data. Additionally, customers can procure GraphDB with the confidence that Ontotext's solution is a verified and proven technology, tested and validated by AWS.

You can now maximize the power of your enterprise data with Ontotext GraphDB on AWS! Click here to explore further.

About Ontotext:

As the leading global provider of enterprise knowledge graph technology and semantic database engines, Ontotext helps enterprises identify meaning and connections across diverse datasets and massive amounts of unstructured information.

Ontotext's technology and services deliver value through semantic knowledge graphs, linking multiple structured and unstructured datasets to help customers achieve enhanced decision-making, support knowledge growth and acquisition, deliver insights discovery, and ensure AI is properly educated.

The company's knowledge graph technology helps businesses connect data and define relationships to get the most out of business-critical data. The Ontotext GraphDB engine and Ontotext Platform are credited for powering business-critical systems in some of the largest banks, media, market intelligence agencies, car and aerospace manufacturers. To learn more, visit or follow them on LinkedIn or  Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240506/GraphDB_AWS_Cover_Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/448827/Ontotext_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ontotext

Also from this source

GraphDB and Knowledge Graph Leader Ontotext Taps Former Gartner VP Sumit Pal as Strategic Technology Director

GraphDB and Knowledge Graph Leader Ontotext Taps Former Gartner VP Sumit Pal as Strategic Technology Director

Ontotext, the leading global provider of enterprise knowledge graph (EKG) technology and semantic database engines, announced that Sumit Pal, former...
Ontotext's New AI-powered Target Discovery Solution Enables Life Sciences Companies to Achieve 10x More Efficient Insight Discovery and 4x faster Information Retrieval

Ontotext's New AI-powered Target Discovery Solution Enables Life Sciences Companies to Achieve 10x More Efficient Insight Discovery and 4x faster Information Retrieval

Ontotext, a trusted partner for many years for top 10 pharmaceutical companies, biotech startups and healthcare enterprises, announces the immediate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.