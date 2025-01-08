Ontra Earns Prestigious 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontra, the leading provider of AI-powered legal technology solutions for private capital investment firms, is proud to announce it has earned the 2025 Great Place To Work® Certification™. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on feedback from its employees, with an impressive 94% of respondents stating that Ontra is a great place to work – far exceeding the 57% average for typical U.S.-based companies.*[1]

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Achieving certification underscores Ontra's commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Ontra stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Building an Exceptional Employee Experience

At Ontra, creating a supportive and dynamic workplace culture is a top priority. As a remote-first organization, Ontra invests in programs that promote collaboration, meaningful connections, and a strong sense of belonging, ensuring employees feel valued and engaged regardless of their location. This includes initiatives such as:

Biannual in-person gatherings that provide valuable opportunities for teams to drive innovation, strengthen relationships, and align on organizational objectives.

Leveraging virtual tools such as Donut and Gatheround to sustain engagement throughout the year, while employee-led "Gravity Gatherings" in local hubs foster connection and collaboration across geographies.

An ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) that is exemplified through initiatives such as the establishment of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), a DEIB Council, and strategic efforts to integrate inclusivity into every facet of the workplace.

A commitment to cultivating an exceptional workplace, including a focus on leadership development. Ontra is dedicated to developing world-class leaders who support and empower their teams. Through ongoing training programs and initiatives, managers are equipped to build strong relationships, foster growth, and drive performance in alignment with Ontra's values.

Supporting Communities

Ontra's culture initiatives extend beyond its own team to benefit its communities. Through the Legal Aid Alliance (LAA), Ontra has also made a significant impact on underserved communities. Since the program's inception, Ontra has donated $1 for every document processed through its platforms, contributing over $543,000 to legal aid nonprofits. These funds have helped address critical issues such as domestic violence, employment discrimination, and veterans' justice.

Looking Ahead

Ontra's recognition as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company highlights its dedication to fostering a workplace culture that empowers employees to excel. This achievement also supports Ontra's ambitious growth goals for 2025 and beyond, ensuring it remains a top destination for talent.

"This milestone is a testament to the incredible team and culture we've built at Ontra," said Megan Hansen, Chief People Officer at Ontra. "We are proud to see that our focus on fostering meaningful connections, supporting professional growth, and creating an inclusive workplace is resonating with our employees. This certification is not just a recognition – it's a reflection of who we are and where we're headed."

About Ontra

Ontra is the global leader in AI legal tech for private markets. Powered by industry-leading AI, data from 1M+ contracts, and a global network of legal professionals, Ontra's private markets technology platform streamlines and optimizes critical legal and compliance workflows across the full fund lifecycle. Ontra's purpose-built solutions automate contracts, streamline obligation management, digitize entity management, and surface insights. Trusted by more than 800 global GPs, investment banks, law firms, and advisors – including nine of the top ten PEI-ranked firms worldwide – Ontra helps firms focus on what's important to them.

Learn more at www.ontra.ai.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

[1] Source: Great Place To Work® 2021 U.S. National Employee Engagement Study*

