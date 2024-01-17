Ontra Names Brian Korchin as its Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontra, the leader in contract automation and intelligence, today announced the appointment of Brian Korchin as its first Chief Revenue Officer to lead the company's global revenue-generation strategy.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Brian will spearhead the continued growth of Ontra's Legal Operating System, which automates critical fundraising, deal execution, and fund operations workflows for industry-leading firms. Under Brian's leadership as VP of Sales, Ontra's customer base grew to over 700 firms, including 9 of the top 10 PEI-ranked investment firms and nearly 50% of the PEI 300. In his new role, Brian will lead Ontra's revenue, sales, and partnership strategies to accelerate Ontra's position as the leading global provider of AI-powered legal technology solutions for private markets firms. 

"Brian has been instrumental to Ontra's growth over the last seven years. His proven track record and prior experience as a private equity lawyer have equipped him with a deep understanding of Ontra's customers and their challenges," said Troy Pospisil, Ontra's CEO and founder. "At Ontra, we are intensely focused on delivering measurable outcomes to our customers by automating their routine legal processes so they can concentrate on high-value, strategic work. Given his knowledge and experience, Brian is well-positioned to excel as our Chief Revenue Officer."

"Ontra is changing how the entire private markets ecosystem — from GPs and LPs, to investment banks and law firms — interacts and manages routine legal and compliance processes," said Brian. "These sophisticated firms are rapidly adopting AI-powered solutions to drive efficiency, gain a competitive edge, and comply with complex regulations. I am thrilled to be on the cutting edge of this evolution."

Prior to joining Ontra, Brian served as VP and Counsel at Jefferies and practiced corporate law at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Brian holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. from Yale University.

About Ontra

Ontra is the global leader in contract automation and intelligence for private asset management firms. Ontra's Legal Operating System combines AI-enabled software with a worldwide network of highly trained professionals to digitally transform recurring legal workflows across the full fund lifecycle and comprises Ontra Synapse, Contract Automation, Insight, and Ontra Atlas. Ontra works with the world's leading investment banks, private equity and venture capital firms, and direct lenders to reduce the time, expense, and risk associated with contract management.

Ontra is headquartered in San Francisco, with global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.ontra.ai.

SOURCE Ontra

