ONUG Fall 2021 to Explore Enterprise Cloud 2.0 at Biannual Event
Community of Global 2000 companies, enterprise architects, cloud providers and thought leaders announce most comprehensive virtual program yet
Sep 08, 2021, 09:00 ET
BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONUG, the voice of the Global 2000, today announced its ONUG Fall 2021 event. To be held virtually on October 20-21, ONUG Fall 2021 is a world-renowned live event for cloud architects, IT professionals, designers, engineers, DevOps teams and C-level executives to learn about the tools and solutions to build, run and secure multi-cloud infrastructure in 2022 and beyond.
Sponsored by DXC Technology, ONUG Fall will host 55 sessions led by more than 80 cloud and digital transformation thought leaders from some of the largest cloud consumer companies in the world. The free event will include a unique attendee experience with interactive content, vendor-neutral discussion, Q&As with global IT leaders and valuable networking opportunities.
"Governance, policy and controls are at the heart of Enterprise Cloud 2.0," said Nick Lippis, co-founder and co-chair of ONUG. "The Open ONUG Community is now building open source products that will become part of the connective tissue between on- and off-premise infrastructure. At ONUG Fall 2021 we look forward to an industry conversation around Enterprise Cloud 2.0 attributes and how to close connective tissue gaps within hybrid/multi-cloud infrastructure. Solutions will come from start-ups, on-prem suppliers, cloud providers, open-source communities, academics, home-grown approaches and others," he said.
"Also at ONUG Fall, the ONUG open community's Cloud Security Notification Framework decorator will be unveiled," Lippis announced. "It will mark an industry first for the CSNF decorator to be demonstrated across multiple cloud services and on-prem providers."
Attendees will hear from the enterprise IT vendor ecosystem and learn about key topics including but not limited to a model for open multi-cloud security notifications, detection versus protection cybersecurity, cloud edge solutions, are workloads being repatriated back to on-prem, best practices for cloud governance, control and policy, how Target is gaining cloud independence, ONUG working group run books, how the shift left is driving DevOps adoption, a cloud-native security maturity model and so much more.
Among key topics, keynote speakers and panelists scheduled for ONUG Fall 2021 are:
- Enterprise Cloud 2.0: The Future of Enterprise Computing
- Shannon Lietz, VP, Vulnerability Labs, Adobe
- Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, ONUG
- Ernest Lefner, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, ONUG; Ernest & Young, LLP
- Multi-Cloud Connective Tissue
- Rens Troost, CTO, DXC
- A New Model for Multi-Cloud Security Notification: The ONUG CSNF Decorator Demonstration
- Mark Tierney, CTO, ONUG
- Preeti Krishna, Principal Product Manager of Cloud Security, Microsoft
- Janet Van, Product Manager, IBM
- Peter Campbell, Global Security Engineering Leader, Cigna
- Karl MIller, Director of Product Management, OCI Security Products
- Anton Alekesandrov, Chief Architect, IBM Cloud Security Services
- CSNF Decorator as General Approach to AIOps, Observability & More
- Don Duet, CEO & Co-Founder, Concourse Labs
- Johnnie Konstantas, Group VP, North America Cloud Security Engineering, Oracle
- Phil Venables, VP, CISO, Google Cloud
- Jerome Bell, VP & CISO, IBM Public Cloud
- Pradeep Kathail, CTO, Cisco
- Cloud Edge: What Are the Use Cases & Building Blocks?
- Ernest Lefner, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, ONUG; Ernest & Young, LLP
- Preetha Vijayakumar, VP Enterprise Network & Communication Services, FedEx
- Guruprasad Ramamoorthy, VP of Global Head of Network Architecture, Engineering & Operations, S&P Global
- CapEx vs. OpEx Budgeting for Enterprise Cloud 2.0
- Sam Gambarin, Executive Director, Cloud App Platforms & Development Tools
Kaiser Permanente
- Yesim Akdeniz, Managing Director Global Head of Network Engineering, Citigroup
- How to Gain Control of Cloud Sprawl & Cost
- Sonny Baker, Director of Cloud Architecture, Fidelity
- Don Duet, CEO & Co-Founder, Concourse Labs
The full list of key topics and a complete agenda are available on the ONUG Fall 2021 website.
ONUG welcomes all IT industry professionals to register free of charge for the Fall 2021 event. For more information or to register, visit https://onug.net/fall-2021/. News media or analysts who wish to attend may register through this link.
For more information on ONUG, please visit www.onug.net.
About ONUG
ONUG is the only organization composed of senior-level IT executives from the Global 2000 that represents the interests and initiatives of the Enterprise Community. Through its global event series, working groups, training academies, and webinars, ONUG plays a central role in the creation of new and improved tools to develop, manage, and secure the digital enterprise. ONUG's peer permission structure fosters the exchange of information among the world's largest organizations as they build and secure the digital economy. The ONUG board is made up of IT leaders from Bank of America, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JP Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, the Lippis Report, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, State Street Bank, TD Ameritrade, UBS, Oath, and hundreds more. For more on ONUG, go to www.onug.net or follow on Twitter @ONUG_.
