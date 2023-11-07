ONUG Fall 2023: A Resounding Success with 1,500 Attendees Exploring the Future of Networking, Security, Cloud, and IT Innovation

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONUG, the leading advocate for the Global 2000 community, concluded its ONUG Fall 2023 conference, a milestone event that took place October 24-25 in the backdrop of New York City.

ONUG Fall was a remarkable gathering that centered around the critical mission of forging trusted enterprise cloud infrastructure through the convergence of networking and security technology, markets and operational teams.

The event saw a remarkable turnout, drawing in nearly 800 ONUG Community members to the live event and another 700 on the digital platform. Attendees came from some of the largest enterprises such as FedEx, GSK, EY, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies, and many others. ONUG Fall was an intersection of thought leadership, showcasing the synergy of industry leaders committed to shaping the future.

Over 35 prominent IT suppliers were featured at the conference, each presenting solutions and conducting proof-of-concept demonstrations aimed at resolving the challenges faced by enterprises deploying applications in vast, hybrid multi-cloud environments. This hands-on approach allowed attendees to explore cutting-edge solutions and gain valuable insights into real-world implementations.

In one of the opening keynotes, ONUG Fall host GSK presented its approach to "dynamic edge segmentation" in the OT and IT integration space. This concept is at the forefront of today's enterprise transformation areas, demonstrating how the integration of operational technology (OT) with information technology (IT) can be dynamically managed to enhance security and efficiency. 

ONUG Fall also played host to the inaugural Cybersecurity Space Jam, an educational initiative geared towards assessing and enhancing the skills and knowledge of Security Operations Center (SOC) and cybersecurity practitioners. This event also served to underscore the advantages of adopting ONUG's open-source Cloud Security Notification Framework (CSNF).

Furthermore, the Private 5G Event at ONUG Fall paved the way for exploring new opportunities, business cases, and market drivers in the realm of Private 5G, emphasizing the importance of evolving networking technologies.

As we look ahead to 2024, ONUG will sharpen its focus on three pivotal themes:

  • Ops via Network and Security Convergence plus AI Integration: ONUG Spring 2024 will delve deeper into the significance of network and security convergence and how integrating Artificial Intelligence will revolutionize operational efficiency by showcasing the tools to build lights out operations.
  • IT Optimization in the Post-Consumption Era: ONUG 2024 will provide the roadmap for achieving seamless integration between Network, Security, Operational Technology (OT), and IT.  In 2024, ONUG will focus on simplification; that is, we will showcase the tools and techniques needed to build trusted infrastructure that delivers business value creation.
  • Roadmaps and Design Patterns: ONUG recognizes the need for clear roadmaps and proven design patterns to support Enterprise transformation projects. ONUG 2024 will equip businesses with the necessary insights and frameworks for successful transformations.

The ONUG Conference lineup for 2024 includes:

  • ONUG Spring 2024, May 15-16, Dallas, TX hosted by FedEx  
  • ONUG Fall 2024, October 23-24, New York City hosted by Citi

ONUG remains committed to fostering innovation, collaboration, and the continuous evolution of the IT landscape, and we invite all members of the community to join us in shaping the future.

Registration for the upcoming ONUG Spring 2024 is now open.

About ONUG
ONUG is the only organization composed of senior-level IT executives from the Global 2000 that represent the interests and initiatives of the Enterprise Community. Through its global event series, working groups, training academies and webinars, ONUG plays a central role in the creation of new and improved tools to develop, manage and secure the digital enterprise.The ONUG Community is made up of IT leaders from Bank of America, Raytheon Technologies, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JP Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, State Street Bank, TD Ameritrade, UBS, Oath, and hundreds more. For more on ONUG, go to onug.net or follow on Twitter @ONUG.

