Onur Erzan to join AB as Head of Global Client Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB), today announced that Onur Erzan, will join AB as Head of Global Client Group, effective January 4, 2021.

In this role Mr. Erzan will be responsible for all client services, sales and marketing, as well as product strategy, management and development worldwide. He will report to Seth Bernstein, President and CEO.

Mr. Erzan joins AB from McKinsey where he is a senior partner and Co-leader of the firm's Wealth Management & Asset Management practice. In addition, he co-leads McKinsey's Banking and Securities Solutions (a portfolio of data, analytics and digital assets and capabilities) globally. He has spent nearly two decades at McKinsey developing deep client relationships and overseeing a significant portfolio of clients, including asset managers, wealth managers, banks, private equity firms, hedge funds and insurance companies. Mr. Erzan holds an MBA from Columbia University Business School.

"We are confident that Onur will bring a valued perspective on strategy and growth, and his broad viewpoint will help AB plan for change in our industry," said Seth Bernstein, President and CEO of AB.

Mr. Erzan will succeed Robert Keith, current Head of Global Client Group, who will assume an advisor role in January and retire from AB on June 30, 2021. During that time, Mr. Keith will ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the Client Group, with limited disruption to clients.

"We'd like to recognize Bob for his leadership, dedication and innumerable contributions to the firm these last 24 years and for the tremendous success of AB's retail and institutional businesses. We wish him all the best in the years to come," said Seth Bernstein.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2020, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 35.5% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 65.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

