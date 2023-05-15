Onus iV Hydration Launches Franchise Opportunity for the Wellness Entrepreneur

DENVER, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onus iV Hydration, a first to market iV company, built for active living a mile above sea level, is excited to announce the launch of its franchise program. The company has successfully built and operated 5 locations in the Front Range since its inception in 2015. Working with the reputable iFranchise Group, Onus iV is now ready to offer their breadth of experience and knowledge to other entrepreneurs.

Onus iV Hydration Franchise Opportunity Video Onus iV Hydration offers vitamin iV therapy, intramuscular injections, NAD+ treatments, electrolytes and supplements in a lounge environment. Treatments are provided by medical professionals and overseen by a board-certified ER physician. Onus iV Hydration is pleased to be franchising nationwide with the support of the iFranchise Group.

Franchising with Onus iV provides those with a proactive vision of wellness in their communities with the opportunity to own a business that benefits themselves and their neighbors. In addition to distinctive brand recognition and the proven business model, franchise owners will receive comprehensive training, site selection and construction assistance, ongoing support and access to dedicated marketing and customer service systems to help them succeed.

"We are elated to be working with iFranchise and offering franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs who are passionate about living their best days and helping others around them do the same" says Kristy Anderson , CEO of Onus iV Hydration. "Our name, Onus, means personal responsibility, and we want to help everyone take the next step towards the responsibility we have to take care of ourselves."

Onus iV has established a strong presence in the Denver area with 5 locations currently operating successfully and a 6th one under construction. Additionally, the company has achieved national recognition in media outlets such as Runner's World, Outside Magazine and US Weekly. With the launch of the franchise program, Onus iV aims to expand its reach and become a leading player in the IV wellness industry.

For more information about Onus iV franchise opportunities, please visit onusiv.com or contact [email protected]

Media Contact:

Kristy Anderson

720-668-4396

[email protected]

SOURCE Onus iV