ONVIF Calls on Developers for Advanced Video Streaming Challenge

The two-month online challenge, offered in conjunction with BeMyApp, offers lucrative cash prizes for developers who use the protocol provided by ONVIF to create open source mobile or desktop applications for advanced video streaming that provides easy and secure authentication from all platforms. Developers will connect to online prototype cameras with Profile T functionality from Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Dahua Technology, Hikvision and Uniview for the challenge.

"As the need for interoperability grows in significance in other industries, it's more important than ever to seek out innovative physical security solutions to make sure we're offering that interoperability with the highest levels of efficiency, security and reliability," said Per Björkdahl, Chairman of the ONVIF Steering Committee. "We're excited to see what inventive ideas are offered from the greater technology community."

Using a series of video tutorials, participants will learn how to create an application using C# on Windows, iOS on Apple, Java on Android or JavaScript in the browser that connects to an IP camera. Once a developer, submits a mobile or desktop app with an innovative security solution, they can earn instant rewards, as well as the opportunity to compete for major cash prizes from a $20,000 prize pool.

Judging will be based on innovation, viability of implementation, functionality and whether the app is easy to navigate and use. The competition is open for participants on March 26 and closes June 3, with winners also announced in late June.

Founded in 2008, ONVIF is a leading and well-recognized industry forum driving interoperability for IP-based physical security products. The organization has a global member base of established camera, video management system and access control companies and more than 9,000 Profile conformant products. With Profile S for streaming video; Profile G for recording and storage; Profile C for physical access control; Profile Q for improved out-of-the-box functionality, Profile A for broader access control configuration and the new

Profile T Release Candidate for advanced streaming, ONVIF continues to work with its members to expand the number of IP interoperability solutions ONVIF conformant products can provide.

Further information about ONVIF conformant products, including the vendors and the conformant models, is available on the ONVIF website: www.onvif.org.

About ONVIF

ONVIF® is a global and open industry forum that is committed to standardizing communication between IP-based physical security products to ensure their interoperability and to facilitate their integration. ONVIF was established in 2008 to develop a global open standard for IP-based physical security products. Membership is open to manufacturers, software developers, consultants, system integrators, end-users and other interest groups that wish to participate in the activities of ONVIF.

About BeMyApp

BeMyApp is a developer relations agency that ideates, plans and executes events and online campaigns for technology companies and brands. With offices in San Francisco, Paris, London, Munich, Amsterdam and Shanghai, we have a community of 100,000 developers, startups, mentors and partners. We aim to connect companies with the best developers and startups in the world.

