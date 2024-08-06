Onvo Becomes Official Travel Plaza Partner of Penn State Football

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onvo, the travel plaza chain based in Scranton, PA, has partnered with Playfly Sports to become the Official Travel Plaza Sponsor of Penn State Football. The partnership between the two organizations is effective starting with the 2024-25 football season.

The partnership between Onvo and Playfly Sports will include in-game advertising at all home football games, block party activations, digital marketing initiatives, and game day promos for PSU football game attendees.

Onvo is now the Official Travel Plaza Sponsor of Penn State® Football

Harman Aulakh, Vice President - Marketing for Onvo had this to say about Onvo's partnership: "We couldn't be more excited to be the Official Travel Plaza sponsor of Penn State Football and Penn State Athletics as a whole. Penn State has one of the most passionate, loyal fanbases in all of sports and we're excited to be a part of that community. As a company based in Pennsylvania with locations throughout the state, it feels like a very natural fit. There are few organizations that resonate with our guests like Penn State Football does. We look forward to helping fuel Penn State fans on game day ­­and every other day."

ABOUT ONVO

Founded in 1988, Onvo is a fuel, retail, and hospitality company that serves traveling motorists through a network of businesses that includes 39 travel plazas and gas stations, 25 quick-service and full-service restaurants, and six hotels. Onvo is headquartered in Scranton, PA and operates locations throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania and upstate New York. Onvo currently employs over 1,000 team members who work daily to deliver on the company's mission to provide guests with exceptional service that is always quick, always kind, and always convenient.

ABOUT PLAYFLY SPORTS

Playfly Sports is a sports media, marketing and technology business centered around the team, league, brand and network. Believing in 'Fandom as a Service' and focusing on a consultative, data-driven approach to REACH, ENGAGE, MONETIZE AND MEASURE FANDOM gives the company's partners and brands a competitive advantage. Playfly connects more than 2,000 brand partners and over 100 sports properties and entities to approximately 85% of all U.S. sports fans. Through the proprietary platform, the business delivers scalable, data-oriented marketing, technology, and media solutions with capabilities including exclusive MMR management, sponsorship sales and activation, streaming, consulting, ticket/premium sales, all along with new revenue-driving platforms and technologies. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. Follow Playfly Sports on social media @PlayflySports or visit www.playfly.com

SOURCE Onvo