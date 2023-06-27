Onward and Upward: Spy Ego and Fort Belknap Obtain Grant to Enable Next-Gen Broadband and Communications Across the Reservation

Fort Belknap and Spy Ego Media will complete a full reservation wide Broadband Feasibility Study to bring over 7,000+ members up-to-date broadband solutions

HARLEM, Mont., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Located forty miles south of the Canadian border and twenty miles north of the Missouri River sits the Fort Belknap Reservation, the fourth largest Indian reservation in Montana. Encompassing over 675,000 acres of land, spanning 28 miles east and west, and 35 miles north and south, the Fort Belknap Reservation's rolling plains are home to two communities with over 7,000 tribal members. Due to their location, funding, and resources, these tribal members have yet to hold current broadband and communication services that would empower community members with equal opportunities — until now.

Spy Ego, the industry leader in delivering a broad spectrum of technological solutions is proud to announce that they will be partnering with the Fort Belknap Reservation to complete a full reservation wide Broadband Feasibility Study to determine the best course of action to enable broadband and communications services across the reservation. Upon receiving the The Bureau of Indian Affairs National Tribal Broadband Grant (BIA NTBG), Spy Ego and Fort Belknap have set a plan in motion to study the needs of the communities, address broadband capabilities, and build out infrastructure accordingly.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs National Tribal Broadband Grant (BIA NTBG) will lay the foundation for next-gen broadband and communications systems that will propel the Fort Belknap Tribal Community into the modern age. In doing this, the schools, businesses, and community members will receive adequate coverage to meet their needs and beyond.

"After years of being unserved and underserved, we are proud to work with such an amazing Tribe to discover ways of closing digital divide. No community should experience a lack of reliable and stable high-speed Broadband and we are excited to identify ways of closing that broadband gap" – James Gusman, Spy Ego Media LLC

By undertaking the Broadband Feasibility Study, Fort Belknap, and Spy Ego usher in a new era of opportunity and possibilities for thousands of tribal members across 675K+ acres. Working in tandem, these two companies are bringing more equitable solutions to the community with passion, precision, and purpose.

