Onward Energy welcomes Patrick Welch as Chief Financial Officer

Denver area executive adds finance, merger, investment expertise to Onward's Senior team

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Energy, a 6.2 GW portfolio utility scale independent power producer leading the energy transition, announced that Patrick Welch has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. 

"We are thrilled to have Pat join the Onward senior leadership team," said Onward Energy CEO Steve Doyon. "As we have grown our portfolio, having someone of Pat's caliber leading our financial affairs advances us in our evolution to a world-class platform."

Patrick Welch is joining Onward Energy as Chief Financial Officer.
"It's exciting to join Onward, a national leader in the energy transition," said Mr. Welch. "With its mix of highly dependable generating assets, Onward is ideally situated to provide its customers with reliable electricity as they seek to reduce carbon emissions."

Mr. Welch most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Jonah Energy; a private natural gas producer based in Denver. Previously, he held Chief Financial Officer roles with JP Energy Partners, Atlantic Power Corporation and a privately-held renewable energy company; and also provided consulting services to many upstream and midstream energy companies. Mr. Welch began his career in public accounting with PwC and Deloitte before transitioning to leadership roles with DCP Midstream and Dynegy. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Central Oklahoma, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Onward Energy: Onward Energy is an independent power generator that owns and operates a 6.2GW portfolio of solar, wind, and gas generation projects in the U.S. With 55 projects in 22 states, Onward Energy is a national leader in the clean energy transition, investing in the next generation of reliable, clean technologies that will enable our customers and communities to meet their decarbonization goals faster. More information can be found at www.OnwardEnergy.com

