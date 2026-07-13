Onward FX Opens Applications for Founders Building the Physical Economy

Venture arms of Chevron, ExxonMobil and Equinor join Halliburton Labs, Good Growth Capital, Ridgeline and other investors for pre-matched founder meetings this fall in Little Rock; applications are open to startups nationwide through Aug. 24

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The investors funding the physical economy will head to Arkansas this fall to meet the next generation of companies reshaping how the world is powered, moved and secured.

Onward FX, the Heartland's premier founder-funder exchange, opened applications today for its first sector-focused cycle, inviting founders building across energy, defense and dual-use, industrial technology and aerospace to apply for curated meetings with investors and corporate partners Oct. 26-27 in Little Rock.

The fall investor lineup includes Chevron Technology Ventures, ExxonMobil Technology Ventures and Equinor Ventures, along with Halliburton Labs, Good Growth Capital, Ridgeline and others backing companies across deep technology industries. Applications are open nationwide through Aug. 24 at onward.nwacouncil.org/fx.

Every application is reviewed against investor mandates, and every private meeting is pre-matched by sector, stage and company needs. The format compresses months of outreach into focused conversations with venture investors and corporate partners prepared to engage early-stage companies. For founders, the approach creates direct access to the people who can both fund the work and test it in the market in real time.

The confirmed firms reflect a broader shift in capital toward deep technology across the physical economy. Their investment areas span robotics, grid technology, battery materials, critical minerals, autonomy, satellite systems, advanced air mobility and similar technologies. The fall lineup pairs corporate venture arms with independent funds, positioning founders to pursue and potentially secure capital and commercial relationships through the same process.

"Capital is only one part of how these companies scale," said Serafina Lalany, executive director of StartupNWA, the Northwest Arkansas Council's entrepreneurship initiative. "The larger question is who can help prove the technology works and move it into the market. Onward FX creates those relationships earlier, when they can change the trajectory of a company."

For companies building complex engineered systems, corporate relationships often determine whether a technology moves from prototype to deployed product. Recent deal data reinforces the point. In an analysis of disclosed U.S. acquisitions and corporate-strategic investments in 2026, Lalany found a market shaped by eight- and nine-figure outcomes as much as billion-dollar headlines. The median disclosed deal value was about $70 million, with 7 in 10 deals closing at or below $150 million. For companies building hardware, industrial technology and manufacturing systems, the median acquisition was closer to $100 million.

Those outcomes place a premium on early relationships with corporate partners and strategic buyers, especially for companies whose paths to scale require pilots, deployment, regulatory navigation, procurement and operational trust. The Heartland's concentration of manufacturing, energy, logistics and defense infrastructure puts it in direct proximity to the industries these startups supply. Little Rock anchors the fall cycle near the lithium-rich Smackover Formation, which has drawn significant energy investment to Arkansas and strengthened the state's position in battery materials and critical mineral extraction.

"Across our state, entrepreneurs and company founders are developing solutions that can reshape industry and address critical needs in our modern economy," said Esperanza Massana Crane, director of AEDC's Small Business and Economic Development Commission. "With the latest cycle of the Onward FX program, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to connect with investors and corporate partners to collaborate and gain access to capital that enables significant growth."

Since the Northwest Arkansas Council launched Onward FX in 2024, the program has facilitated more than 800 curated founder-funder meetings and helped startups secure millions in venture capital investments nationwide. Through its partnership with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Onward FX expanded statewide in October 2025, giving more Arkansas founders direct access to national capital while elevating investment opportunities across the Natural State.

How to apply and attend

Startups across the U.S. building in energy, defense and dual-use, industrial technology and aerospace are invited to apply through Aug. 24 at onward.nwacouncil.org/fx.

Relevant technologies include robotics, automation, manufacturing intelligence, energy storage, grid technology, battery materials, critical minerals, autonomy, cybersecurity, infrastructure resilience, satellite systems, advanced air mobility, rocketry and similar work.

Selected founders will be matched for curated meetings based on investor interest, company stage and sector fit. All applicants are added to a venture deal database shared with more than 200 institutional investors nationwide, extending the value of participation beyond the event itself.

Onward FX also includes networking opportunities designed to build lasting relationships among founders, investors, corporate partners and ecosystem leaders. Registration for the Oct. 26-27 program is available at luma.com/onwardfx.

About the Northwest Arkansas Council

Founded in 1990 by Sam Walton, J.B. Hunt, Don Tyson and other business leaders, the Northwest Arkansas Council serves as a regional convener for economic and community initiatives. The Council works to advance quality of life, attract talent, improve the workforce, create job opportunities and upgrade infrastructure across the region.

StartupNWA, an initiative of the Council, strengthens the region's startup ecosystem by expanding access to capital, mentorship and networks. Building on the Council's longstanding commitment to entrepreneurship, StartupNWA connects founders with education, resources and community to help them build and scale their companies in Arkansas and contribute to a more dynamic innovation economy.

Signature programs include Onward FX, the Heartland's premier founder-funder exchange, designed to accelerate venture capital activity across high-growth markets nationwide. Since launching in 2024, the program has facilitated more than 800 curated founder-funder meetings and helped startups secure millions in venture capital investments nationwide. In partnership with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Onward FX has expanded statewide, providing founders across Arkansas direct access to national investors. To understand more about Onward FX and its impact, watch this video.

StartupNWA is supported by the Walton Family Foundation. The foundation's funding supports education and resource offerings for entrepreneurs in Northwest Arkansas, helping ensure founders have the tools, guidance and connections needed to build scalable, high-growth companies.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement does not happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

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Contact:

Amanda Horn

Senior Communications Advisor

Northwest Arkansas Council

[email protected]

775-636-2567

SOURCE Northwest Arkansas Council