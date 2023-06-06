Onward Investors Announces $112 Million First Close of Onward Investors Value Fund III

News provided by

Onward Investors

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Fund will target opportunistic debt and equity investments in commercial and residential real estate

EDINA, Minn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Investors ("Onward"), an investment firm targeting opportunistic debt and equity investments in commercial and residential real estate, today announced that it has held a first close of Onward Investors Value Fund III ("OIVF III" or the "Fund") with approximately $112 million in capital commitments. OIVF III is the third fund raised by Onward since its founding in 2011 and follows Onward Investors Value Fund II, a $47 million fund closed in 2020.

"We are thankful to the large number of existing investors that have demonstrated their confidence in our team by increasing the size of their capital commitment to OIVF III and welcome many new investors to the Onward family that have entrusted their capital to us," said Scott Schmitt, Managing Partner of Onward Investors. "We believe we have the right team in place to generate superior risk-adjusted returns in the current uncertain economic environment. As a firm founded during the depths of the Great Financial Crisis, opportunistic investing is at the core of what we do. We are excited to be in a position to utilize this differentiated skill set in the coming years to take advantage of the significant dislocation we believe exists in real estate and debt markets."

OIVF III will pursue opportunistic debt and equity investments in commercial and residential real estate. The Fund benefits from the significant experience the Onward team has in real estate debt and equity investing spanning multiple economic cycles in numerous markets throughout the United States. Since inception, the firm has raised over $550 million of equity capital, from fund investors as well as institutional joint venture partners, and has invested over $1.1 billion of total capital.

Onward has already begun deploying capital from OIVF III and expects to hold a final close on the Fund later this year.

For further information on OIVF III and Onward, please contact Stephanie Lunde at 952-426-7090 or [email protected].

SOURCE Onward Investors

