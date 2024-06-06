Onward Investors Announces Closing of Four Credit Investments Over the Past Six Months

Firm leveraging core competencies and expanding opportunistic investment focus into real estate credit

EDINA, Minn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Investors ("Onward"), a firm specializing in opportunistic private markets real estate-related investments, today announced that it has purchased or originated over $80 million of commercial real estate loans over the past six months.

"We are excited about the momentum in our credit investing business," said Jon Lanners, Partner at Onward Investors. "The four transactions completed over the past six months demonstrate the broad credit investing capabilities of the Onward platform across asset classes in both the secondary and new origination markets. We believe we offer a differentiated value proposition and look forward to partnering with stakeholders to capitalize upon continued real estate market dislocation. We expect the ongoing turbulence to yield considerable opportunity for the deployment of capital into real estate-related credit investments for the foreseeable future."

Onward's credit strategy emphasizes well-secured investments generating a meaningful portfolio-level cash yield. Transactions closed in the past six months consist of the following:

Acquisition of a $51.2 million performing loan secured by a Class A office building in Washington, D.C.

performing loan secured by a Class A office building in Acquisition of a $19.7 million defaulted construction loan secured by a partially constructed boutique hotel in Minneapolis, MN

defaulted construction loan secured by a partially constructed boutique hotel in Acquisition of a $4.3 million sub-performing construction loan secured by a stabilized suburban multifamily project in the Seattle, WA MSA

sub-performing construction loan secured by a stabilized suburban multifamily project in the MSA Origination of a $9 million mezzanine loan secured by a suburban Class A office building in the Minneapolis, MN MSA

Edina, MN-based Onward Investors currently has nearly $750 million of assets under management. The firm benefits from a seasoned team of senior investment professionals who average over 30 years of experience and have significant experience investing across the capital stack in commercial and residential real estate.

