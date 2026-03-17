Onward Investors Assumes Ownership of Two Alpharetta, GA Office Properties

MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based Onward Investors announces that it has recently taken ownership of 800 and 900 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta, GA after having acquired the senior loan secured by the property in October of 2025. The 306,000 square foot Class-A office park is located just north of the GA 400 and Old Milton Parkway interchange offering convenient access to the North Fulton area and broader Atlanta Metro.

800 North Point Parkway

"We are thrilled to formally take ownership of 800 and 900 North Point Parkway, two standout assets in Alpharetta that are well-positioned to benefit from the continued growth of one of Metro Atlanta's most desirable markets," said Jon Lanners, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Onward Investors.

Currently 45% leased with a diverse offering of suites that will accommodate tenants of varying sizes, the park-like property offers tenants a collection of amenities, including a recently reimagined courtyard, tenant lounge and conference center along with convenient access to all that the Alpharetta area has to offer.

"The investment in 800 and 900 North Point again demonstrates Onward's wide-ranging capabilities to uncover opportunities in uncertain market conditions and complex situations," Lanners added. "We look forward to re-introducing a best-in-class offering to the market through active ownership and top-tier leasing efforts. As a well-capitalized owner with no debt on the property, we intend to make 800 and 900 North Point one of the most attractive options for users looking for space in the North Fulton market."

About Onward Investors:

Based in Minneapolis, MN, Onward Investors is an alternative investment firm specializing in real estate-related opportunities. Founded in 2011 to capitalize upon dislocation in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis, the firm marries deep asset class expertise with comprehensive credit and equity investing capabilities. For more information about Onward Investors, please visit www.onwardinvestors.com.

CONTACT: Jon Lanners, 1-952-426-7077, [email protected]

SOURCE Onward Investors