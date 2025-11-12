Onward Robotics Appoints Brendon Bielat as Chief Product Officer

Automation and Robotics Leader Brings 20+ Years of Experience from Amazon Robotics, Walmart, Google, and RightHand Robotics

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Robotics, the next-generation leader in intelligent fulfillment automation, today announced that Brendon Bielat has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. A recognized leader in warehouse automation and robotics, Bielat leads product roadmap and execution for Onward Robotics' Meet Me® fulfillment strategy, which combines Lumabot® autonomous mobile robots and proprietary Pyxis technology to enable seamless order fulfillment flow for warehousing, distribution, and e-commerce operations.

Bielat brings more than two decades of experience leading the development of automation solutions used across global supply chains and in e-commerce fulfillment. His career spans senior leadership roles at Amazon Robotics, Walmart Advanced Systems & Robotics, Google, and venture-backed RightHand Robotics. Across these organizations, Bielat has bridged strategy, technology, and operations to deliver large-scale impact.

"Brendon's combination of technical depth, strategic vision, and operational expertise makes him the ideal leader to accelerate our product roadmap as we scale," said Lance VandenBrook, CEO of Onward Robotics. "His track record of building automation systems that deliver real-world performance perfectly aligns with our mission to revolutionize how people and robots work together in warehouse environments."

"Onward Robotics has built something truly differentiated with its Meet Me solution: a system that thoughtfully coordinates humans and robots to drive meaningful productivity gains," said Bielat. "I believe the future of automation is about creating systems that ease the burden on workers, improve workflows, and deliver operational impact at scale. That philosophy is deeply embedded in Onward's approach, and I'm excited to join this bold and purposeful team during a period of strong momentum."

Bielat began his career as a U.S. Navy Submarine Officer, serving for six years in high-stakes, complex environments that shaped his leadership philosophy of building systems that work reliably at scale. He holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from MIT, as well as a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.

