onWater Launches New Industry-Leading App for the Fly Fishing Community

BOULDER, Colo., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- onWater Fly Fishing, an Outdoor Recreation technology provider, announces the launch of the new onWater App for anglers and the fly fishing community. Version 1.0 is available for iOS and Android mobile devices, tablets and desktop via onwaterapp.com. This innovative new platform delivers highly detailed, GPS-enabled angling maps along with an array of features for anglers to plan, explore, track and relive their fly fishing adventures.

Anglers can search hundreds of hand-curated digital maps of rivers and lakes across the western United States. Satellite imagery provides GPS-specific Points of Interest and Public vs Private property boundaries along river corridors. Using their mobile device, anglers can track their current location in relationship to property boundaries or calculate distances to any Point of Interest, including access points, boat ramps, campgrounds, river hazards, fly shops and more.

Each map contains a library of local resources every angler needs such as river descriptions, fishing reports, river flows, fly shops, local regulations, stream access laws, fishing license information, lodging, weather and shuttle services. A fully integrated photo feature also allows anglers to capture river location, flows, weather and personal notes with each photo and organize them in the app.

"Fly anglers are curious and adventurous by nature," says Scott Carver, CEO and Co-Founder of onWater and Fly Fishing industry veteran. "There may be plenty of information out there for them to research and plan a fishing trip, but its scattered all over the place and takes multiple web searches or phone calls to find the intelligence they need. For the first time in our industry, anglers have all that information right at their fingertips in a single, easy-to-use app."

"More and more today's outdoor recreation enthusiasts are looking for intelligent apps to help them with their specific activity," Carver says. "onWater's highly detailed, angling-specific digital maps help anglers explore their water with confidence. No more worrying about whether you're trespassing or how far the next boat ramp is. This app tracks it for you."

"With Version 1.0 we're just getting started", adds Carver. "We are adding new waters every day and plan to expand coverage to more states by the end of the year. Our broader vision is to create a platform that connects and delivers value for all stakeholders in the fly fishing ecosystem, while promoting conservation and protection of our resources. Whether you're an individual angler, outfitter, instructor, retailer, lodge owner or product manufacturer, we want the entire fly fishing community to experience the benefits of onWater."

onWater is an Outdoor Recreation technology provider revolutionizing the way anglers plan, explore, track and relive their fly fishing adventures. The platform is available on all mobile devices, tablets and desktops. With highly-detailed digital maps of the top fly fishing destinations and an array of related features we will enhance the fly fishing experience, promote conservation and connect our community.

The entire onWater team, located in Colorado and Montana, are active and professional Fly Fishers with a passion to promote and protect our sport. onWater Co-Founder and CEO Scott Carver has over three decades of experience in the fly fishing industry and most recently his lodge, the Madison Valley Ranch, was awarded the 2021 Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Lodge of the Year.

To learn more about onWater, visit www.onwaterapp.com

