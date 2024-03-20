onX Acquires TroutRoutes

As the company expands into the angling industry

MISSOULA, Mont., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- onX, a pioneer in outdoor digital navigation, today announces its acquisition of TroutRoutes, the industry's leading mapping resource for fly fishing enthusiasts. By bringing TroutRoutes into its portfolio, onX gains momentum as it enters a new market this spring with the upcoming launch of its newest app, onX Fish. Together, TroutRoutes and onX Fish will address the needs of 45.8M freshwater anglers across the United States.

Founded in 2009, onX develops mapping solutions that inform, inspire, and empower millions of outdoor recreationists. onX Hunt, onX Offroad, and onX Backcountry make up the company's suite of apps and are built by explorers for explorers. This spring, the company will release onX Fish, a navigation and discovery tool for lake anglers. TroutRoutes, a solution built for river and stream anglers, will complement this offering.

"onX is home to nearly 400 employees who hunt, off-road, bike, hike, ski, climb, and fish. We develop products to solve the hardest challenges we face when we're out getting after it," said onX General Manager, Hunt and Fish, Cliff Cancelosi. "Zach Pope, founder of TroutRoutes, built the industry's leading fly fishing app to solve problems for trout anglers looking for places to fish. His love for chasing trout, focus on stewardship, and commitment to solving real customer problems are the same principles that drive us at onX as well. We are excited to welcome the TroutRoutes team into the onX family and invest in their continued growth."

"There's a lot of synergy and shared values between the two companies," said TroutRoutes founder and CEO Zach Pope. "For the past five years, TroutRoutes has been focused on meeting trout anglers' needs by consolidating stream and river access information and developing toolsets to help anglers find and explore trout streams across the U.S. I'm proud of what we've accomplished. Coupled with onX's extensive experience in outdoor navigation technology, TroutRoutes will innovate faster and solve more customer needs than we ever could on our own. We're embarking on an exciting new chapter at TroutRoutes."

As the fishing season kicks off across the U.S. this spring, TroutRoute customers can expect the company to continue updating its offering and toolset. onX Fish will launch on iOS and on the web exclusively in Minnesota this spring, with plans to expand across the Midwest later this year.

About TroutRoutes

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, TroutRoutes was the first app on the market to map every designated trout stream in the continental U.S. The growing platform empowers anglers to explore new waters with confidence by integrating thousands of data sets and insights like access points, public lands, and real-time conditions. The company believes that by making trout fishing more accessible, it can help further the advocacy for and conservation of our natural resources. Learn more about TroutRoute's mission here: https://troutroutes.com/about-us/

About onX

Founded in 2009, onX is a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, developing software that helps inform, inspire, and empower outdoor recreationists. onX Hunt, onX Offroad, and onX Backcountry make up the company's suite of apps and are built by explorers for explorers. Because off-the-beaten-path experiences are at the heart of what onX does, the company also leads initiatives to protect and expand access to public land. Since 2018, onX has worked with various partners to secure and improve public land access through direct funding and by supporting key legislation with data analysis and research. Learn more: https://www.onxmaps.com/about

