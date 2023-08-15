Onychomycosis Treatment Market size to grow by USD 1,776.53 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing prevalence of onychomycosis - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The onychomycosis treatment market size is set to grow by USD 1,776.53 million from 2022 to 2027. Also, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The onychomycosis treatment market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Almirall SA, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fotona d.o.o, Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Moberg Pharma AB, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and The OTClab B.V. are some of the major market participants - To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market

Onychomycosis Treatment Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The onychomycosis treatment market report covers the following areas:

The onychomycosis treatment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing prevalence of onychomycosis will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increase in multidrug-resistant fungal pathogens will hamper the market growth.

Onychomycosis Treatment Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Increasing awareness of onychomycosis treatment drives the growth of the onychomycosis treatment market. People become aware of the condition and as a result, they are more likely to seek treatment for it, and this is driving up the demand for effective treatments. The increasing adoption of telemedicine and online consultations leads to growing awareness. Furthermore, platforms such as Dermatology Direct and Spruce Health, among others, allow patients to consult with healthcare providers remotely and receive diagnosis and treatment for onychomycosis without needing to visit a clinic physically. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the onychomycosis treatment market during the forecast period.

The growth in multidrug-resistant fungal pathogens challenges the growth of the onychomycosis treatment market. This is because it limits the number of drug classes available as treatment options. Multidrug resistance is prominently seen among common Candida species. It is the most common human pathogen, which has a ubiquitous resistance mechanism for the initiation of membrane-associated efflux pumps that identify various chemicals, allowing multidrug resistance. Hence, such challenges hinder the onychomycosis treatment market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Onychomycosis Treatment Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Pharmacological



Non-pharmacological

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Onychomycosis Treatment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The pharmacological segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for non-invasive and cost-effective treatment for onychomycosis. Furthermore, the continuous approval of drugs for the treatment of onychomycosis is also driving the growth of this segment. Also, continuous oral terbinafine therapy is the most effective against the dermatophytes that mainly cause onychomycosis. Hence, such factors drive the pharmacological segment of the onychomycosis treatment market.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Onychomycosis Treatment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist onychomycosis treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the onychomycosis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the onychomycosis treatment market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of onychomycosis treatment market vendors

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The head and neck cancer treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,077.38 million at a CAGR of 11.27% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into the route of administration, therapy and geography. The increasing incidence of head and neck cancers is notably driving the market growth.

The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market size is anticipated to increase to USD 627.17 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market segmentation by type (intravenous and oral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increase in incidence and prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is notably driving the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market growth.

Onychomycosis Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,776.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Almirall SA, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fotona d.o.o, Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Moberg Pharma AB, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and The OTClab B.V. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio