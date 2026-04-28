Onymos Collaborates with Leading U.S. Medical Institution to Advance Intelligent Document Processing for Healthcare

Onymos and Mayo Clinic plan to develop new intelligence infrastructure that transforms how clinical data is captured and analyzed by healthcare organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onymos, a leader in intelligent document processing for precision medicine, today announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to enhance and broaden access to its DocKnow technology.

Through this initiative, Onymos and Mayo Clinic intend to work together to implement advanced document intelligence to reduce manual effort, improve data accuracy, and accelerate the flow of information for healthcare professionals.

The project's initial focus will be on integrating the Onymos DocKnow platform into Mayo Clinic's digital infrastructure. The platform is designed to interpret complex clinical information, then present structured outputs for review before sharing with downstream systems. This governed approach helps ensure that automated analysis remains transparent, traceable, and aligned with HIPAA, CLIA, CAP, and other regulatory requirements.

"Paper has constrained healthcare for decades. Getting rid of that paper is still not an option for most yet, but we can remove the friction between paper-based workflows and modern healthcare systems," said Shiva Nathan, Founder & CEO of Onymos. "When data becomes instantly usable, you don't just speed things up. Entire categories of delay, error, and inefficiency can simply vanish. This collaboration with Mayo Clinic is an opportunity to demonstrate how using automated document intelligence has the potential to be a structural shift in how healthcare works for everyone involved."

As part of the initiative, teams from both organizations plan to work closely on system integration, interoperability, and design to further improve how intelligent document processing supports different clinical and administrative use cases across various healthcare settings.

The organizations also plan to evaluate opportunities to extend the approach more broadly, enabling other institutions to benefit from enhancing their document workflows.

About Onymos

Onymos is transforming manual workflows in healthcare and life sciences. Its DocKnow platform captures, validates, and enriches data from complex documents, enabling organizations to improve data quality at scale and streamline their operations.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

Media Contact

Jamie Goodnight

Onymos

[email protected]

SOURCE Onymos