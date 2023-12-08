ONYX announces launch of new SXi Lithium-ion Battery Burnisher

News provided by

ONYX Systems, LLC

08 Dec, 2023, 08:15 ET

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX Systems, LLC is excited to announce the latest addition to its floor care equipment product line; the SXi Lithium-ion Battery Floor Burnisher/Polisher. The SXi is set to launch in early 2024.

Continue Reading
All three ONYX floor care Burnisher/Polisher equipment options including the new SXi Lithium-Ion Battery Burnisher (right
All three ONYX floor care Burnisher/Polisher equipment options including the new SXi Lithium-Ion Battery Burnisher (right

ONYX currently manufactures a range of propane and battery powered floor burnishers and polishers. The company's JXi Battery Burnisher runs on AGM maintenance-free batteries, and is a 36V, 175Ah system, with a 2-hour runtime. The new SXi Lithium-ion battery powered burnisher runs on a 72V power supply, configurable with a single battery producing a 2-hour runtime, or a dual battery pack producing 4-hour runtime.

Most notably the new SXi burnisher head motor is rated 40%+ higher than the battery burnishers on the market today, producing 40% higher mechanical work output. This allows the SXi productivity to approach that of its propane powered contemporaries. This is revolutionary for a battery powered burnisher, and a real breakthrough in bridging the productivity and power gap that exists when comparing battery powered floor burnishers to those powered by internal combustion engines. The superior acoustic performance of the SXi also presents use case opportunities in healthcare, hospitality and other floorcare application where equipment noise control is a major consideration.

The sleek design of SXi uses the same frame as the company's propane burnisher. This provides users who are familiar with our propane powered machinery's look and feel with a like-for-like user experience. Also utilizes ONYX patented spring-loaded floating shroud design for superior dust containment. An important feature for many use cases.

The SXi design has further machine configuration versatility, including:

  • Polish head size can be reconfigured quickly and easily from 21", 24" or 27"
  • Single or Dual battery packs for 2 hour or 4 hour runtime options
  • Head-speed/pad pressure variable – quick and easy head weight adjustment
  • Additional weight kit available for polishing and even stripping applications
  • Onboard smart battery charger with fast recharge time (2-hour recharge per battery)
  • 8 Gallon onboard water tank for [wet and dry] expanded application uses
  • Easy handle high adjustment (for different users)
  • Onboard sleek LED headlight
  • Onboard dust containment and collection

For prelaunch sales enquiries contact ONYX at [email protected].

Link to Product Data Sheet: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13219UUzhhiTvPuWCAZKgmOPs2ftoG_Y-/view?usp=drive_link

Media Contact:
Stuart Proctor/VP of Marketing
[email protected]

Sales Contact:
Jeremy Hahne/VP of Sales
[email protected]

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC

Also from this source

ONYX further demonstrates commitment to product continuous improvement and reliability with enhanced DX26T and DX32T walk-behind auto-scrubbers

ONYX further demonstrates commitment to product continuous improvement and reliability with enhanced DX26T and DX32T walk-behind auto-scrubbers

ONYX Systems, LLC, in a demonstration of the company's engineering capabilities and commitment to continuous product improvement, is pleased to...
ONYX announces partnership with Sales Representation firm Murray Weyand Sales for the US Southeastern Region

ONYX announces partnership with Sales Representation firm Murray Weyand Sales for the US Southeastern Region

ONYX Systems, LLC has appointed Atlanta Georgia based Murray Weyand Sales (https://www.mwsales.net/) as their sole sales representation group for the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Retail

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.