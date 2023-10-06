ONYX announces partnership with Sales Representation firm 'Western Maintenance Sales' in California, Arizona and Nevada

News provided by

ONYX Systems, LLC

06 Oct, 2023, 08:17 ET

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX Systems, LLC has appointed Southern California based Western Maintenance Sales as their sole sales representation group for California, Arizona and Nevada.

"We are pleased to partner with Western Maintenance Sales to grow our sales in the key western region," stated Jeremy Hahne, VP of Sales for ONYX. "Western Maintenance Sales staff have the experience we need to work closely with our distributors to promote and showcase our floorcare product lines."

Continue Reading
Western Maintenance Sales Logo
Western Maintenance Sales Logo
Western Maintenance Sales Team
Western Maintenance Sales Team

Onyx has been engaged with Western Maintenance Sales since April 2023. Their staff have been factory trained and they have a full cross section of our equipment to demonstrate to buyers.

The ONYX line of walk-behind and ride-on battery powered automatic floor scrubbers clean and restore floors in a fraction of the time of traditional mopping and scrubbing. The ONYX equipment allows for a more hygienic cleaning process, using disinfecting solutions and surfactants in a dry in, dry out manner.

ONYX high-speed floor polishing and stripping equipment is powered by powerful, clean-burning, propane engines that quickly restore concrete, terrazzo, and vinyl floors to a beautiful shine. These machines are best-in-class premium products. Our clean burning internal combustion engine technology delivers near-zero emission performance while delivering unparalleled power and performance.

About ONYX Systems, LLC

Dedicated to a cleaner planet, ONYX provides technology to help power a cleaner future. Headquartered in Huntersville, NC, ONYX products utilize near zero and zero emission technologies to ensure clean, safe, and reliable solutions for commercial operators. For additional information see www.onyxsolutions.com.

About Western Maintenance Sales
With over 100+ years collective experience and specialties including Healthcare, Building Service Contractors (BSC's), Education, Manufacturing, Entertainment, and Government entities. Our goal as a team is to be the best regional reps in the industry and to provide excellent service to our manufacturing partners working with their distribution. For sales contact Robert Bojorquez, website: https://westernmaintenancesales.com/

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uD5DP6K5kSfPB2472jvypyGoqhpqqgHO/view?usp=drive_link

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Lugo-NfXcfytFxCWoPIJzYRomEm2ogCO/view?usp=drive_link

Media Contacts:
Stuart Proctor/Vice President of Marketing
ONYX Systems, LLC 
[email protected]

Headquarters:
ONYX Systems, LLC
12605 Commerce Station Drive, Suite 700
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 827-9368

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.