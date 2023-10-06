ONYX announces partnership with Sales Representation firm 'Western Maintenance Sales' in California, Arizona and Nevada

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX Systems, LLC has appointed Southern California based Western Maintenance Sales as their sole sales representation group for California, Arizona and Nevada.

"We are pleased to partner with Western Maintenance Sales to grow our sales in the key western region," stated Jeremy Hahne, VP of Sales for ONYX. "Western Maintenance Sales staff have the experience we need to work closely with our distributors to promote and showcase our floorcare product lines."

Western Maintenance Sales Logo Western Maintenance Sales Team

Onyx has been engaged with Western Maintenance Sales since April 2023. Their staff have been factory trained and they have a full cross section of our equipment to demonstrate to buyers.

The ONYX line of walk-behind and ride-on battery powered automatic floor scrubbers clean and restore floors in a fraction of the time of traditional mopping and scrubbing. The ONYX equipment allows for a more hygienic cleaning process, using disinfecting solutions and surfactants in a dry in, dry out manner.

ONYX high-speed floor polishing and stripping equipment is powered by powerful, clean-burning, propane engines that quickly restore concrete, terrazzo, and vinyl floors to a beautiful shine. These machines are best-in-class premium products. Our clean burning internal combustion engine technology delivers near-zero emission performance while delivering unparalleled power and performance.

About ONYX Systems, LLC

Dedicated to a cleaner planet, ONYX provides technology to help power a cleaner future. Headquartered in Huntersville, NC, ONYX products utilize near zero and zero emission technologies to ensure clean, safe, and reliable solutions for commercial operators. For additional information see www.onyxsolutions.com.

About Western Maintenance Sales

With over 100+ years collective experience and specialties including Healthcare, Building Service Contractors (BSC's), Education, Manufacturing, Entertainment, and Government entities. Our goal as a team is to be the best regional reps in the industry and to provide excellent service to our manufacturing partners working with their distribution. For sales contact Robert Bojorquez, website: https://westernmaintenancesales.com/

Media Contacts:

Stuart Proctor/Vice President of Marketing

ONYX Systems, LLC

[email protected]

Headquarters:

ONYX Systems, LLC

12605 Commerce Station Drive, Suite 700

Huntersville, NC 28078

(704) 827-9368

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC