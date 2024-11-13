ONYX Announces Production Release of SXi Lithium Ion Battery Powered High-Speed Burnisher

Revolutionizing High-Speed Burnishing with Propane Engine-Like Performance and Unmatched Quiet Operation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX Systems, LLC, proudly announces the production release of its latest innovation: the SXi Lithium Ion Battery Powered High-Speed Burnisher. ONYX is a leading provider of high-performance floor scrubbers, burnishers and polishers for commercial and industrial use. Designed for use by Decorative Concrete Contractors, Building Service Contractors, Building Maintenance and Janitorial Staff, and Jan-San distributors, the SXi delivers zero emission propane engine-like productivity performance while running at a whisper-quiet level, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications.

The SXi Burnisher stands out in the market by offering a zero emission, quiet, cordless high-speed burnishing solution. Post this New ONYX SXi Lithium Ion Battery Burnisher Projected Decorative Concrete Market Growth ONYX New i-Series, left -to-right the TXi Floor Stripper, SXi Floor Burnisher, and ZXi Floor Polisher.

The SXi is the first of three machines in ONYX' new i-Series product line. The other two machines being the TXi, Lithium Ion Battery floor stripping machine, and the ZXi, decorative concrete polishing machine. Production release of these other two machines will be in December to round off the ONYX i-Series by the end of 2024.

A Future of Growth for Polished Concrete Flooring

The global decorative concrete market is expected to grow from USD 18.3 billion in 2023 to USD 24.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.8%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for durable, sustainable flooring solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial projects. As builders and architects prioritize sustainable, cost-effective materials, decorative concrete—with its versatility and environmental benefits—continues to be a preferred option.

Evolving Maintenance Equipment: From Propane to Zero-Emission Solutions

With the rise of polished concrete, there has been a corresponding evolution in maintenance equipment, particularly in the shift from traditional engine powered machinery to more eco-friendly alternatives. This also aligns with growing environmental concerns and regulations around indoor air quality.

The new ONYX i-Series machines offer a zero emission and efficient option for floor maintenance while meeting evolving environmental standards. The shift to zero emission equipment is particularly pronounced in regions like California, where regulatory changes are driving the adoption of eco-friendly technologies, further transforming floor maintenance practices.

Key Features and Benefits of the SXi:

Propane Engine-Like Productivity: The SXi provides the power and efficiency comparable to traditional propane-powered engine machines:

The SXi provides the power and efficiency comparable to traditional propane-powered engine machines: The LFP high energy density batteries power a 3.75kW electric motor delivering 5hp. This is 3x the horsepower of corded high-speed floor burnishers.



SXi can burnish up to 34,000 square-foot per hour of flooring due to the added power transmitted to the floor – no swinging action required, operate the machine in straight lines at walking speed.

Configuration & Application Versatility: The SXi utilizes the same frame design as the ONYX X-Series of propane-powered engine machinery. This gives contractors a similar operational look and feel that they are accustomed to using ONYX X-Series machinery. Further configuration benefits include:

The SXi utilizes the same frame design as the ONYX X-Series of propane-powered engine machinery. This gives contractors a similar operational look and feel that they are accustomed to using ONYX X-Series machinery. Further configuration benefits include: Configurable with a single battery producing 2+ hour runtime, or a dual battery pack producing 4+ hour runtime.



Quick connect batteries for fast battery change out for continuous running.



Variable speed for optimal application performance (1,000rpm to 1,850rpm). The TXi and ZXi models also have variable speed in the 600rpm to 1,000rpm range.



Head pressure can be adjusted in three different ways to optimize application specific head pressure.



Battery power management system ensures constant pad speed and pressure over varying floor conditions for consistent burnishing performance.



The sleek low-profile design has an LED lighting strip to illuminate burnishing path for the operator.



The battery compartment cover is a 10-gallon water tank for wet processing for the TXi and ZXi configurations.

Quiet Operation: Operating at a noise level quieter than a standard household vacuum cleaner, the SXi minimizes disruption in sensitive environments.

Operating at a noise level quieter than a standard household vacuum cleaner, the SXi minimizes disruption in sensitive environments. Green Technology: The ONYX i-Series will provide zero-emission alternatives to ONYX's near-zero emission propane-powered engine machines, underscoring the company's commitment to advancing Green Technology.

Typical users of this equipment include cleaning and maintenance crews in schools, college campuses, municipal buildings, big box retail stores, malls, industrial and commercial buildings and properties, and warehouses. The SXi can be used to burnish a variety of different hard floor surfaces including, VCT tile, Terrazzo and other decorative concrete floors, polished concrete, gymnasiums, most hard floors that require a finishing shine.

The SXi Burnisher stands out in the market by offering a cordless high-speed burnishing solution with a level of noise that is far lower than a standard household vacuum cleaner. According to the ISSA Cleaning Times publication, the SXi delivers a 240% productivity increase over a 20" corded burnisher. The quiet operation also opens new opportunities for cordless high-speed burnishing in environments where low noise is crucial, including Healthcare facilities, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and in the Hospitality sectors such as Hotels and Event Venues.

The ONYX SXi recently won a New Product Innovation Award in the Green Technology Category in the Maintenance Sales News publication. The SXi has also been submitted in the upcoming ISSA Show Innovation Awards in the Environmental and Sustainability category. ONYX will be exhibiting the SXi at the upcoming ISSA show in booth 2058. Please visit our booth and see our new innovation for yourself.

"The SXi Burnisher represents a significant step forward in our product lineup," said Stuart Proctor, Marketing VP at ONYX Systems, LLC. "With its powerful performance and incredibly quiet operation, we're excited to offer a solution that meets the high standards of various demanding environments while continuing to support our commitment to sustainable technology. The i-Series represents our dedication to advancing battery technology and providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions that enhance performance and efficiency."

The SXi Lithium Ion Battery Burnisher is now available for order through ONYX Systems' official website and authorized distributors. For more information or to place an order, please visit https://www.onyxsolutions.com or contact ONYX Sales at [email protected].

Media Contact: Stuart Proctor, ONYX VP of Marketing, [email protected]

About ONYX Systems, LLC

Based in North Carolina, ONYX Systems, LLC is a cutting-edge manufacturer of floor scrubbers, burnishers and concrete polishers, dedicated to enhancing productivity and maximizing cost savings through innovative, high-performance cleaning, and advanced polishing technology. With a commitment to innovation, ONYX is at the forefront of eco-friendly technology, developing solutions that pave the way for a zero-emission future.

