Onyx Behavioral Health and USR Holdings LLC to Raise Mental Health Awareness at the 2024 Safety Festival in Port Saint Lucie

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Behavioral Health, a leading primary mental health residential treatment facility, alongside its parent company USR Holdings LLC, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 Safety Festival at Clover Park in Port Saint Lucie on Saturday, April 27th. The event marks its 10th Anniversary, honoring the individuals and departments pivotal in maintaining safety across St. Lucie County. USR Holdings proudly stands behind this event, shedding light on the pressing mental health crisis affecting our nation and states, in alignment with Mental Health Awareness Month.

As communities confront the multifaceted challenges posed by the mental health crisis, the importance of mental health awareness has surged. According to SAMHSA, one in five adults in the United States experiences mental illness annually, and a staggering 19.4 million individuals also struggle with substance use disorder. These statistics underscore the urgent imperative to address these issues directly and comprehensively.

USR Holdings LLC, the parent company of Onyx Behavioral Health, operates a network of nationwide substance abuse and mental health treatment facilities. The establishment of Onyx Behavioral Health in Port St. Lucie was in direct response to the identified need for comprehensive mental health services in the region. Licensed by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, Onyx Behavioral Health operates a 33-bed community mental health facility, providing essential resources to individuals struggling with mental health disorders.

"Participating in the 2024 Safety Festival allows Onyx Behavioral Health and USR Holdings to amplify awareness of the mental health crisis," stated James Scribner, COO of USR Holdings LLC. "In nearly a decade of operating substance abuse facilities nationwide, we've observed a significant lack of mental health treatment, especially for individuals dealing with both mental health and substance abuse issues. Our goal is to bridge this gap and ensure comprehensive care nationwide."

The Safety Festival serves as a vital platform for organizations, community leaders, and individuals to come together and address critical issues impacting public health and safety. By joining forces with other stakeholders, Onyx Behavioral Health and USR Holdings aspire to foster meaningful dialogue, promote understanding, and advocate for greater support for mental health initiatives.

USR Holdings is a behavioral health holding company headquartered in Port Saint Lucie, FL. The holding company owns and operates several primary mental health and substance abuse treatment facilities in Florida, Maryland, and Kentucky. USR Holdings is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and communities by providing high-quality behavioral health services. To learn more please visit www.usrholdings.com.

Onyx Behavioral Health is the premier residential primary mental health treatment facility in St. Lucie County. As a subsidiary of USR Holdings LLC, Onyx Behavioral Health is dedicated to delivering comprehensive mental health services, fostering lasting recovery and wellness for those in need. Onyx Behavioral Health focus is on holistic healing of the mind, body, and soul. To learn more please visit www.onyxbh.com.

