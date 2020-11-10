Onyx CenterSource Announces Launch of Enhanced RecoverPro Reporting Portal

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx CenterSource , a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of its enhanced RecoverPro Reporting Portal, which allows travel agencies to monitor and optimize the performance of their commission and incentive payments.

Knut Erik Rief, Onyx vice president of product management, said travel agencies use the portal to review key performance indicators in their commission payment history for an at-a-glance view of overall commission payment health. Updates include an enhanced design, deeper segmentation capabilities and new dashboard options for a more precise user experience.

"We want our travel agency clients to have a deep understanding of where their payments are coming from and how they're performing," he said. "These updates help them know which hotels are their best partners and improve their business strategy."

The updated portal includes nine dashboards broken down into three categories: Executive, Agent Performance and Hotel Performance. The dashboards support strategic business decisions, give in-depth transactional information and provide a comprehensive look into an agency's commission and incentive program performance.

"We've made these enhancements to help our clients better visualize the process of commission compensation validation and collection while providing valuable insights that will advance their business as the travel industry continues its recovery," said Tony Wagner, Onyx senior vice president of commercial and strategic relationships. "Our suite of agency products, along with Onyx's consultative support, are key resources for agencies that want to maximize their incentive revenue and yield."

The RecoverPro Reporting Portal is available to new and current clients that use Onyx's RecoverPro service. To learn more about RecoverPro, visit https://www.onyxcentersource.com/travel-agencies/commission-recovery/.

About Onyx CenterSource

Onyx CenterSource is a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry. The company strives to build long-lasting relationships with its partners and is passionate about providing quality customer service, consultative insight and cost-effective solutions. With a legacy dating to 1992, the company facilitates in excess of $2.1 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain; Tønsberg, Norway; and Manila, Philippines. RecoverPro is a trademark of Onyx CenterSource.

CONTACT:

Rich Roberts

RDR PR LLC

[email protected]

717-903-0015

SOURCE Onyx CenterSource

