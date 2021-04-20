Onyx CenterSource Expands Partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts

DALLAS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx CenterSource, a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced that it has joined the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Alliance Partner Program.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest provider of sales, marketing and distribution services to independent luxury hotels, has been an Onyx client for more than 10 years, having designated the Onyx CommPay service as a Preferred ProTool for its member hotels to facilitate the payment of commissions from hotels to travel agents.

"Onyx enjoys a close relationship with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, providing commission payment processing to more than 200 of the brand's member hotels," said Tony Wagner, Onyx senior vice president of commercial and strategic relationships. "This partnership is a natural extension of that relationship, and we believe that CommPay will be an asset to Preferred's member hotels as they move through travel recovery."

Wagner said Onyx solutions can help optimize financial recovery for hotels experiencing the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic through cost- and resource-efficient payment processing. "Our products scale with increases in hotel business and will continue to keep payment processing efficient and accurate once travel has fully rebounded," he said.

Since its creation, CommPay has facilitated more than $15 billion in commission payments on behalf of more than 950,000 hotels and paid more than 17,000 agencies on behalf of Preferred's member hotels.

Onyx was accepted into the Alliance Partner Program after completing Preferred's partner evaluation process to ensure it satisfied the program's standards of service. Through full affiliation with the program, Onyx now will be featured as a trusted financial technology solutions provider in a variety of promotions and communications to Preferred's global network, with every hotel receiving access to exclusive benefits.

"Preferred Hotels & Resorts is committed to providing our member properties with innovative, best-in-class and cost-effective solutions to support their business objectives," said Michael Osgood, Preferred's vice president of alliance partnerships. "We recognize that in this time of travel market recovery, efficiency has become an even higher priority.

"We are pleased to welcome Onyx into our Alliance Partner Program, knowing that the company will serve as a strong extension of our member properties' teams by helping them facilitate seamless, timely payments to our valuable travel agent community and other distribution partners while allowing them to focus on their guests and their property experience."

For more information about Onyx's CommPay service, please visit https://www.onyxcentersource.com/hotels/commissions-processing/

About Onyx CenterSource

Onyx CenterSource is a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry. The company strives to build long-lasting relationships with its partners and is passionate about providing quality customer service, consultative insight and cost-effective solutions. With a legacy dating to 1992, the company facilitates in excess of $2.1 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain; Tønsberg, Norway; and Manila, Philippines. CommPay is a trademark of Onyx CenterSource.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts℠ is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 700 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its five global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Family℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

