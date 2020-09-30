Onyx CenterSource Leverages OnyxComp in Partnership with Skift Recovery Index

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx CenterSource , a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced it is a contributing partner to the Skift Recovery Index , a real-time measurement of the travel industry's recovery.

The monthly index – published by Skift, a media company that provides news, research, and marketing services for the travel industry – uses key indicators from data partners to calculate a recovery score that industry leaders can use to guide strategic planning initiatives. Onyx will provide weekly datasets for a number of countries around the globe using its proprietary OnyxComp solution.

"Being able to utilize our expertise and data to help guide the market through recovery is core to our client-centric approach," said Mark Dubrow, Onyx CenterSource CEO. "Our hope is that contributing to the index will help provide a full-circle view into the state of our industry as it bounces back from the pandemic."

As the only payments provider contributing to the index, Onyx provides insight into hotels and travel agencies derived from its unique role supporting both sides of the payment transaction. In addition to the monthly recovery score, Skift will further utilize OnyxComp data to break down the index by industry segment and country, providing actionable insight and a detailed view of the recovery.

"For our clients, access to robust data is vital when making informed business decisions," said Steve Reynolds, Onyx chief information officer. "We are excited that our OnyxComp solution is being leveraged by Skift to help those in the wider travel industry gain visibility into the recovery."

For more information about how Onyx's Analytic Data Services and OnyxComp can help hotels and travel agencies on the road to recovery, go to www.onyxcentersource.com/hotels/analytic-data-services.

About Onyx CenterSource

Onyx CenterSource is a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry. The company strives to build long-lasting relationships with its partners and is passionate about providing quality customer service, consultative insight and cost-effective solutions. With a legacy dating to 1992, the company facilitates in excess of $2.1 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain, and Tønsberg, Norway.

CONTACT:

Rich Roberts

RDR PR LLC

[email protected]

717-903-0015

SOURCE Onyx CenterSource

Related Links

www.onyxcentersource.com

