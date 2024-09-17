Onyx Coffee Lab launches new packaging highlighting producers

"Our new packaging is more than just a visual refresh. It represents our deep commitment to the coffee community..." Post this

A standout element of the new packaging is the introduction of interactive cards for single-origin offerings that celebrate the coffee producers. Each card includes detailed information about the farmer, the region, and the unique process behind each batch of coffee. Customers can scan codes on the cards to access videos, interviews, and additional content, creating an immersive experience that connects them directly with the people and places behind their coffee.

"Our new packaging is more than just a visual refresh," said Niki Weegens, creative director at Onyx Coffee Lab. "It represents our deep commitment to the coffee community — from the farmers who grow the coffees to the customers who get to enjoy them. We've redesigned our packaging to create a stronger connection between our customers and the producers who make our coffee so special."

The updated packaging includes a transparent, resealable bag inside a sturdy, beautifully designed box, ensuring that the coffee remains fresh from the first cup to the last. The new design features a sleek, minimalist aesthetic that reflects Onyx's artisanal approach to coffee. The clean lines, monochromatic palette, and refined typography create a modern yet timeless look, mirroring the brand's dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

While the new design focuses on enhancing the customer experience and includes several new elements, Onyx Coffee Lab remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability. The packaging continues to use eco-friendly materials that align with the brand's ethos of responsible sourcing and environmental stewardship. By maintaining these practices, Onyx ensures that every purchase supports both high-quality coffee and sustainable efforts.

ABOUT ONYX COFFEE LAB

Onyx Coffee Lab is an Arkansas-based specialty coffee roaster known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation. Sourcing the finest coffee beans from around the world, Onyx's meticulous approach to roasting and brewing has earned it a reputation as one of the leading names in the specialty coffee industry.

