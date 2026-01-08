Onyx Coffee Lab Launches the New Year with Circadian, a First-of-Its-Kind Coffee System

Five premium single-origin coffees, each with a distinct caffeine profile

ROGERS, Ark., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Onyx Coffee Lab unveiled Circadian , a first-of-its-kind coffee system featuring five caffeine levels. The collection gives consumers control over their caffeine intake throughout the day, from high-energy mornings to low-caffeine evenings, while preserving flavor integrity.

Circadian Coffee System

"In today's caffeine-driven culture, reliance on stimulants often disrupts energy balance, beverage quality, and sleep," said Jon Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab. The Circadian Coffee Rhythm is a science-based specialty coffee approach designed to optimize energy without reducing consumption. By aligning caffeine intake with your circadian rhythm, it enables steady daytime energy while eliminating nighttime impact, to support sleep recovery without compromising quality coffee."

A Coffee for Every Part of the Day

Central to the system is Onyx's partnership with Swiss Water for all-natural, 100% chemical-free decaffeination. This process keeps the bean's natural flavor, allowing Onyx to maintain full flavor and signature quality regardless of caffeine level.

Circadian lineup includes:

Full Caffeine: 100% standard strength, with a bold, vibrant flavor.

100% standard strength, with a bold, vibrant flavor. Three-Quarter Caffeine: Slightly softened, with the same clarity and character.

Slightly softened, with the same clarity and character. Half Caffeine: Balanced and ideal for midday resets or easier mornings.

Balanced and ideal for midday resets or easier mornings. One-Quarter Caffeine: Intense, full-flavored coffee with a gentle energy lift.

Intense, full-flavored coffee with a gentle energy lift. Decaf: All the Onyx nuance and tone, simply decaffeinated through Swiss Water.

Why Circadian Is Right For This Moment

Most coffee drinkers face an all-or-nothing choice when it comes to caffeine. Circadian offers multiple options designed for better sleep, sustained energy, or avoiding afternoon crashes.

"In creating Circadian, we wanted to challenge the assumption that less caffeine in coffee is something you settle for," said Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab. "Circadian honors both great coffee and the full range of daily life. It allows people to stay connected to the ritual and sensory pleasure of coffee while being intentional about how they want to feel physically and mentally throughout the day."

Circadian is available for pre-order here , with orders shipping January 22, 2026.

Media assets here.

ABOUT ONYX COFFEE LAB

Onyx Coffee Lab, headquartered in Rogers, Ark., is committed to blending creativity with ethical practices. Onyx is a Certified B Corporation. For more information, visit onyxcoffeelab.com or follow Onyx on Instagram at @onyxcoffeelab.

