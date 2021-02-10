Onyx Graphics launches ONYX Go subscriptions

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb.10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Graphics, Inc., today announced the introduction of ONYX Go, a new subscription RIP solution that adds to the expansive ONYX portfolio of wide-format digital inkjet software solutions. ONYX Go launches on the heels of ONYX 21, the company's new version release, and is designed for Print Service Providers who require the latest technology to meet customer needs. ONYX Go is immediately available and offered in two product tiers, ONYX Go Lite and ONYX Go Plus. ONYX Go Plus includes enhanced color management and production tools including ICC Profiling to fine-tune profile output accuracy; Swatch Books 2.0 for color matching; finishing tools such as Bleed and Grommets to save valuable production time; Media Manager and more to help meet the daily challenges faced by today's print shops.

"ONYX Go brings another product option to our worldwide customer base to help them meet the evolving needs of the wide-format graphics market," said Kevin Murphy, President and CEO of Onyx Graphics. "It incorporates the features and functionality ONYX users have come to expect for outstanding output quality, neatly packaged in a worry-free, affordable monthly subscription."

Available with soft-key activation providing near-instant access, ONYX Go is a month-to-month, no-contract, full-featured ONYX RIP solution with up to four Adobe PDF Print Engines (APPE); Job Editor to edit files before printing, unlimited roll-to-roll cutter support for complete Print-and-Cut workflows, and supports up to two printers.

Highlights of ONYX Go products include:

ICC profiling and Media Manager

Up to four Adobe PDF Print Engines

Support for up to two printers

Unlimited roll-to-roll cutter support

Automated Print-and-Cut workflows

Automatic media savings for nested jobs

Job Editor for file editing and job preparation

Quick Sets 2.0 and Hot Folders for automation

Swatch Books 2.0 for color matching

Specialty ink support for white ink

Bleed and Grommet finishing tools

Availability

ONYX Go is available now as a monthly subscription through Authorized ONYX Resellers and the new ONYX Web Store. ONYX Go is open to existing ONYX users and other customers through a license subscription. Visit www.onyxgfx.com for more information, including product details, ONYX Go product tier differences and other requirements.

About Onyx Graphics, Inc.

Leading the market since 1989, Onyx Graphics is dedicated to helping customers increase productivity, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge with superior print and color quality. Its passion for delivering superb color led to the development of ONYX Color, Onyx Graphics' color engine optimized specifically for large format inkjet printing. Innovative, productive, and satisfied customers worldwide help motivate the company to develop and enhance its leading-edge technologies continually. Global channel partnerships and longstanding relationships with printer manufacturers position Onyx Graphics as a market leader in powerful, reliable, large format printing workflow software. For more information, visit www.onyxgfx.com.

Adobe and Adobe PDF are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. ONYX and ONYX Go are trademarks, of ONYX Graphics, Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks and are the property of their owners and are respectfully acknowledged. Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Not responsible for typographical errors.

Listing information for this release:

Onyx Graphics, Inc.

6915 South High Tech Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84047 USA

Toll-free: 800-828-0723

International/Local: +1-801-568-9900

Fax: 801-568-9911

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.onyxgfx.com

SOURCE Onyx Graphics, Inc.

