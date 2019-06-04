Onyx launches unrivaled cybersecurity solution with WatchTower for individuals, families, and small-to-medium-sized businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx CTS LLC, an end-to-end comprehensive cyber and physical security solutions company, today announced WatchTower, the first fully-managed cybersecurity solution designed exclusively for individuals, families, and small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB). WatchTower combines previously unobtainable best-in-class technology with decades of cybersecurity expertise to identify and thwart potential cyberattacks.

Through a combination of cutting-edge technology partnerships, proprietary methodology, and extensive cyber experience, Onyx's WatchTower analysts use the cloud to deploy security tools and monitor data to protect individuals and SMBs. With WatchTower's subscription packages for individuals and families, Onyx analysts monitor data from laptops, desktops, mobile devices and home networks to protect against cyberattacks. Onyx also delivers the industry's first fully-managed robust and scalable cyber suite with its WatchTower subscriptions for SMBs.

The threat of cyberattacks is ever-increasing. In fact, over the past five years, security breaches have increased 67% annually and it is estimated that 146 billion individual records will be exposed in data breaches in the next five years.[1],[2] Moreover, individuals aren't the only ones at high risk – 43% of cyberattacks target SMBs and of these victims, 60% of small businesses go out of business within six months of a cyberattack.[3] With the high risk and even higher consequences, it is imperative for individuals and SMB owners to protect against cyberattacks.

"Today's increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks against individuals and SMBs call for an even more sophisticated approach to security," explained Onyx CTS President Will Rankin. "While all of our cybersecurity competitors are focusing on expensive solutions for big industry clients, Onyx is filling the void by providing previously unobtainable enterprise-grade solutions to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses at an affordable price." Rankin also leads the company’s multi-source intelligence gathering, analysis and reporting capabilities. Onyx CTS is the private sector cyber and physical security subsidiary of major US military contractor Mission Essential.

The Team

The Onyx leadership team is comprised of highly skilled professionals with distinguished backgrounds in cyber operations, intelligence collection, military combat, data analysis and executive protection, having served in organizations such as the Central Intelligence Agency, Department of Defense, and SEAL Team 6. Its security team consists of Special Operations veterans, U.S. Intelligence alumni, and law enforcement personnel who have extensive real-world experience countering the world's most dangerous groups in hostile environments including Iraq, Afghanistan, Eastern Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

The Product

Annual WatchTower subscriptions are priced from $499 per month for individuals and $2,499 per month for businesses.

About Onyx CTS

Founded in 2017, Onyx CTS is a unique security advisory firm that offers end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions to individuals, families, and businesses across industries and continents. The team is comprised of a diverse group of professionals who have worked alongside the leading experts in business, government, computer science, and global defense and intelligence. Based in Ohio, Onyx also has offices in Boston, Dallas, Washington, DC and Newport Beach, California. Onyx is the private sector subsidiary of one of the largest U.S. military and government contracting firms, Mission Essential (www.missionessential.com). The various wholly-owned divisions of The Mission Essential Group provide intelligence analysis and operations support, ISR solutions and technology, language and cultural advisory services, and cyberspace/security superiority in the world’s most challenging environments. Customers include U.S. defense, diplomatic, law enforcement and intelligence communities, as well as friendly foreign governments in over 40 countries around the world. Onyx CTS now extends the corporation’s reach to select private sector customers as well . For more information, visit www.getonyx.com.

