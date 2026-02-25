ONYX Professional® Relaunches with Beauty from the Ground Up, Introducing a Consumer-Led Vision for Foot, Nail, and Bath Care

For more than three decades, ONYX Professional has built authority by delivering effective solutions that truly work. ONYX Professional is home to the No. 1 branded nail polish remover in the United States and a cult-favorite nail strengthener, Hard as Hoof®, with more than 53,000 five-star reviews, earning long-standing trust from consumers who prioritize performance over promises.

The launch builds on products consumers already know and love, with thoughtful updates guided directly by consumer feedback. Based on feedback expressed by its loyal community, ONYX Professional made targeted refinements across packaging and formulation. Subtle enhancements were designed to improve ease of use, performance, and experience while preserving the efficacy that has defined the brand for decades. The launch also introduces a modernized expression of the brand's inherently joyful spirit, bringing renewed clarity and consistency to how ONYX Professional shows up across its portfolio.

"As a brand built on trust, our most important input has always come from the consumers who use our products every day," said Sandra Abdallah, Beauty industry veteran and CEO of ONYX Professional. "This relaunch is about listening closely, making intentional refinements, and modernizing how we show up in a joyful and accessible way."

With its relaunch, ONYX Professional is poised to fundamentally reframe foot care from a medicinal category to an essential pillar of modern beauty and self-care routines. Building on its existing authority, including fan-favorite treatments, tools, and the iconic Cracked Heel Stick, the brand is redefining how consumers care for their feet with a skincare-inspired 3-step solution approach and disruptive product innovation. Addressing a historically under-innovated category, the brand delivers accessible, at-home regimens designed to support both immediate results and long-term foot health.

"As consumers extend ingredient-driven rituals across their wellness routine, foot care is emerging as a meaningful opportunity for innovation," said Abdallah. "We see growing demand for solutions that combine efficacy with a more elevated, beauty-forward experience, rooted in the belief that beauty truly starts from the ground up."

ONYX Professional products retail between $3.99 and $12.99 and are available nationwide at major retailers including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and Amazon, with refreshed assortments and updated products rolling out across retail partners primarily in early 2026. Additional updates and innovations will continue throughout the year.

To learn more, visit https://onyxprofessional.com or follow @onyxprofessional_.

About ONYX Professional®

ONYX Professional is a foundational beauty brand built on the belief that great beauty starts from the ground up. The brand offers effective, multi-benefit essentials designed to prepare the perfect canvas for everyday beauty routines, with a focus on foot care, hand and nail health, and indulgent bath care. Hero products include 100% Acetone Remover, the No. 1 branded nail polish remover in the United States, and Hard As Hoof® Strengthening Nail Cream, with more than 53,000 five-star reviews. Combining treatment-level efficacy with accessible price points and a trusted voice, ONYX Professional delivers practical self-care solutions for modern life.

SOURCE ONYX Professional