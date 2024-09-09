Onyx Renewable Partners names Jamie Weber as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Renewable Partners (Onyx Renewables), a national provider of clean energy solutions for commercial and industrial businesses, announces the appointment of Jamie Weber as its new Chief Financial Officer. An established infrastructure finance leader, Weber brings over 25 years of experience in energy investing, project finance, and tax equity across renewable and fossil energy markets worldwide. Weber served as Onyx Renewables' Senior Vice President of Finance and Head of Capital Markets prior to assuming the CFO role.

An established infrastructure finance leader, Jamie Weber has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Onyx Renewables. Post this Prior to assuming Onyx Renewables’ Chief Financial Officer role, Jamie Weber served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Head of Capital Markets.

Weber previously served as Senior Vice President at Cubico Sustainable Investments. Prior to that, during his more than 23-year career at GE and GE Capital, Weber held leadership roles across debt and equity in principle investment and portfolio management around the world through the company's Energy Financial Services wing.

"We are thrilled to continue working with Jamie in a larger capacity," said Onyx's Chief Executive Officer Mary Beth Mandanas. "Onyx is fortunate to have Jamie as a part of our Executive team — his extensive experience has already been an invaluable asset, and we are pleased to have his contributions to help drive our growth and profitability as a leading business in the distributed clean energy sector."

"I'm excited to have begun my new role at Onyx and continue our efforts to provide businesses around the country with best-in-class clean energy solutions," Weber commented.

Weber holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Finance from Bucknell University.

About Onyx Renewables

Onyx Renewables is helping companies create the bridge from today's clean energy reality to tomorrow's possibilities. A leading provider of clean energy solutions nationwide, Onyx's approach ensures expert guidance at every step for our commercial, industrial, real estate, public sector, and military customers. From solar energy and storage to EV charging and beyond, Onyx leverages its wide-ranging industry expertise to develop, finance, construct, own and operate projects, transforming energy and regulatory complexities into simple clean energy solutions that reduce emissions and provide economic savings for our customers. Onyx also partners with developers and EPCs to support, fund, and acquire clean energy projects. For more information, visit www.onyxrenewables.com.

Media Contact

Jenna Leitgeb, [email protected]

SOURCE Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.