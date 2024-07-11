Onyx Renewable Partners Upsizes Corporate Revolving Credit Facility with Investec Inc.

The $100-million revolving credit facility includes new lending partners Siemens Financial Services (SFS) and Mitsubishi HC Capital America and supports Onyx's growing pipeline of distributed generation assets.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Renewable Partners (Onyx) announces it has successfully closed on the upsizing and extension of its three-year revolving credit facility to $100-million with incumbent lender Investec Inc., as well as new lenders Siemens Financial Services (SFS) and Mitsubishi HC Capital America. Following a year of strong growth, this innovative financing model will enable Onyx, a leading national provider of clean energy solutions, to fund project construction costs, letters of credit, equipment purchases, and community solar in targeted markets across the United States.

Investec Inc. served as the sole lead arranger, Investec Bank Plc serves as the administrative agent for the lenders, and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas serves as collateral agent. This expansion doubles the size of the facility that Onyx closed with Investec in August 2022. With a three-year commitment, this corporate revolver empowers Onyx to execute on its growing bi-coastal project pipeline to create meaningful impact in corporate and industrial emissions reduction efforts and provide more accessible clean energy for community solar programs.

"The expansion of Onyx's credit facility enhances our commitment toward providing customized clean energy solutions across the United States, and underpins our continued growth alongside our clients, communities and partners," said Jamie Weber, Head of Capital Markets at Onyx Renewables. "We are thankful of our continued partnership with Investec and are excited to grow our relationship with SFS and Mitsubishi HC Capital America."

"Investec is pleased to have supported Onyx in the upsizing of its revolving credit facility by bringing in two new lenders and doubling the size in less than 2 years," said Fred Petit, Co-Head of Energy & Infrastructure Finance at Investec. "This transaction allows Onyx to expand its pipeline of projects and continue providing clean and reliable energy to communities across the U.S. The upsizing demonstrates Investec's continued commitment to the decarbonization of the global economy as well as the strength of its distribution capabilities in the energy and infrastructure space."

About Onyx Renewables

Onyx Renewables is helping companies create the bridge from today's clean energy reality to tomorrow's possibilities. A leading provider of clean energy solutions nationwide, Onyx's approach ensures expert guidance at every step for our commercial, industrial, real estate, public sector, and military customers. From solar energy and storage to EV charging and beyond, Onyx leverages its wide-ranging industry expertise to develop, finance, construct, own and operate projects, transforming energy and regulatory complexities into simple clean energy solutions that reduce emissions and provide economic savings for our customers. Onyx also partners with developers and EPCs to support, fund, and acquire clean energy projects. For more information, visit www.onyxrenewables.com.

About Investec

Investec Bank plc ('IBP') is the banking subsidiary of Investec plc. Investec plc is a FTSE-250 listed company which holds the Investec Group's non-Southern African businesses under a dual listed company structure. IBP partners with private, institutional and corporate clients, offering banking and investment services in the UK, Europe, the United States and certain other countries.

IBP also offers wealth management services through its strategic partnership with Rathbones Group, the UK's largest discretionary wealth manager. IBP has operated in the UK since 1992.

As part of the Investec Group, IBP is a purpose-driven organisation, dedicated to its core purpose of creating enduring worth. This means we will always strive to create long-term value for all stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to people, communities and the planet.

Further information can be found at www.investec.com.

About Siemens Financial Services

Siemens Financial Services (SFS) – the B2B financing arm of Siemens – provides financing that makes a difference. At SFS, we empower customers around the globe to access technology with purpose and increase their competitiveness. Based on our unique combination of financial expertise, risk management and industry know-how we provide tailored financing solutions – including flexible leasing and working capital products, project-related and structured financing, corporate lending, equity investments, finance advisory, as well as trade and receivables financing. With highly experienced and passionate teams in 20+ countries, SFS paves the way for industrial productivity, smart infrastructure, and sustainable mobility, facilitating the energy transition and enabling high-quality healthcare. Supporting the Siemens DEGREE framework, SFS is one of the leading providers in financing greenfield renewable projects. www.siemens.com/finance.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital America

Mitsubishi HC Capital America is a specialty finance company that has extensive capabilities throughout North America with its affiliate, Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada, combining a consultative approach and expansive digital platform to help organizations of all sizes accelerate growth. With $7.5 billion in assets and more than 800 employees, the company is the largest non-captive, non-bank commercial finance company in North America. Mitsubishi HC Capital America partners with equipment manufacturers, dealers and distributors, as well as end customers, in providing customized financial solutions, including transportation and commercial finance. Dedicated to improving the communities where it operates, the company is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Visit https://www.mhccna.com/en-us

